Surprise royal engagement announced - details

Celebrations are in order for a French noble family as Princess Hélène of Orléans has announced her engagement to her Portuguese beau.

Francisco Sottomayor Quinta, a pilot who works for the airline TAP, proposed during a romantic getaway to Brazil.

Princess Helene's father, Prince Charles-Louis of Orléans, Duke of Chartres, confirmed the happy news to Point de Vue, saying of his future son-in-law: "I met him a year ago. He is a kind and religious young man, with real values and his feet on the ground. I am very happy for my daughter."

Prince Charles-Louis, born in 1972, is a member of the House of Orléans, a cadet branch of the now-extinct Bourbons of France, descending from Philippe I, Duke of Orléans, the younger brother of King Louis XIV.

According to Point de Vue, Francisco proposed with an emerald ring, surrounded by diamonds and sapphires, created by Hélène's godfather, the haute jeweller, Laurent de Chavagnac.

Prince Charles-Louis confirmed to the publication that he and his wife, Iléana Manos, will meet with Francisco's parents in the coming weeks to discuss wedding planning.

No date has been set for the nuptials but Hélène will be the first of the couple's five children to get married.

© Getty Charles-Louis and his wife Ileana, pictured in February 2024, have 5 children

Hélène, born on 24 January 1999, is the third child of Prince Charles-Louis and Iléana. She is currently living in Lisbon with Francisco, where she works as a data analyst.

Two years ago, Hélène opened the famous le Bal des Débutantes, dancing with her father. She wowed in an embellished gown by Georges Hobeika Haute Couture, with convertible white gold and diamond tiara from VMuse Treasure as a necklace.

She made her debut into society alongside her cousin, Syvila Manou of Greece, and Princess Martha-Louise of Norway's daughter, Leah Behn.

Prince Charles-Louis and Iléana are also parents to Prince Philippe, Princess Louise, Prince Constantin and Princess Isabelle.

Prince Constantin escorted American debutante, Peyton Spaht, at last year's ball in Paris, which was attended by Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter, Apple.

