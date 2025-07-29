Princess Isabella raids mother Queen Mary's Chanel wardrobe in 'refreshing' move

King Frederik and Queen Mary's children, Princess Isabella, 18, and Prince Vincent, 14, made a surprise appearance as the Danish royals relocated to their summer residence on Monday.

Princess Isabella looked pretty in a floral print wrap dress by Diane von Furstenberg and an iconic pair of shoes – a pair of £820 Chanel lambskin ballet flats in beige with a black toe cap.

Queen Mary has previously sported the same shoes for a visit to Norway last year.

Experts including Samantha from the popular Instagram account, Royal Fashion Daily (formerly the Royal Fashion Police), believe that Isabella could have borrowed the Chanel flats from her mother.

© EPA/Shutterstock Princess Isabella wore a pair of Chanel ballet flats

And Isabella and her younger sister, Princess Josephine, 14, are both renowned for raiding Mary's wardrobe.

HELLO!'s Junior Lifestyle Writer, Josh Osman, who regularly writes about royal style, says: "Like their mother, Queen Mary, the Danish princesses are both prolific outfit recyclers who often inherit or borrow beautiful pieces from the Queen's wardrobe.

© dana/Shutterstock Queen Mary wearing the Chanel flats in Norway in May 2024

"Princess Isabella, especially, has often worn her mother's clothes on special occasions – she recently borrowed her a gorgeous floral Prada blouse for her father's birthday celebrations, and even parts of her look for her 18th birthday celebrations were taken from Queen Mary.

"The Danish Queen is a sustainable style icon, repeating outfits across multiple decades and passing down her clothes to her children, and it's both refreshing and reassuring to see that the next generation of Danish royals are following in her footsteps."

Isabella's signature style

Princess Isabella seems to have already found her signature style, with her wardrobe heavily featuring block colour trousersuits, double-breasted jackets and blazers, and wide-legged trousers.

© Shutterstock King Frederik, Queen Mary, Princess Isabella pose on red carpet

For a concert at the Royal Theatre's Old Stage to mark her 18th birthday in April, the royal donned a deep navy tulle ballgown created by one of Mary's go-to designers, Jesper Høvring.

© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock Princess Isabella's ballgown featured silver embroidery on the back

Wearing her hair up in a sleek bun, to show off the intricate firework embroidery at the back of the dress, Isabella accessorised her evening look with a pair of her mother's diamond fringe earrings.

© Shutterstock Princess Isabella looked beautiful in blue in Aarhus

An earlier birthday celebration at Aarhus Town Hall saw the princess in a sky blue trouser suit by Soeren Le Schmidt and a white wrapover blouse from The Fold – once again from Mary's wardrobe.

Earlier this year, the Danish royal palace shared portraits of Isabella in a satin orange gown, designed by Carina Grønning, worn with her first tiara, the Turquoise Daisy Bandeau.

