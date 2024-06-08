The Duke of Westminster and bride Olivia Henson beam in official wedding pictures

Just one day after the Duke of Westminster and Olivia Henson said "I do," the newlyweds have given us the gift we've all been waiting for - the official wedding day pictures.

The Duke, also known as Hugh Grosvenor, and the new Duchess of Westminster tied the knot at Chester Cathedral on 7 June, bringing together royals and high-profile guests alike - including Prince William and Princess Eugenie.

One of the images, taken by Benjamin Wheeler who also shot Princess Beatrice's wedding, was a black-and-white photo, which featured the new bride and groom walking thorugh an open garden hand in hand. Olivia looked lovingly at her new husband as she trailed her wedding gown's train behind her and carried a bouquet of flowers.

© Benjamin Wheeler The happy couple shared their official wedding photos

A second photo saw the newly married couple laughing as their wedding party showered them with confetti, while a third portrait focused entirely on the blushing bride. Olivia looked over her shoulder in a colour photo which showcased her designer wedding dress in its full beauty.

© Benjamin Wheeler The Duke of Westminster and his bride, Olivia Henson

The final intimate photo featured Olivia about to leave the Bentley she arrived at her wedding in. For the black-and-white image, Olivia was seen peering out, still in her veil, as she prepared to exit the car and walk down the aisle to marry her Duke.

© Benjamin Wheeler Olivia's veil was sensational

Accompanying the official portraits was a message from the happy couple, who said: "We are deeply grateful to everyone who supported us yesterday and want to extend a special thank you to those in Chester who helped make our day so memorable. We have been incredibly touched by everyone’s amazing support and warm wishes."

© Benjamin Wheeler The couple gave a glimpse into their special day

With an estimated fortune of £10.127 billion, Hugh's high society wedding was predicted to be filled with pomp and circumstance with no expense spared.

The bride's outfit

The bride looked spellbinding in a vintage-style wedding dress and veil designed by Emma Victoria Payne.

The billowing veil featured an embroidery design which incorporated floral motifs and edgings from the bride's great-great-grandmother’s veil from around 1880.

Features of the dress included a bias-cut skirt, a pleated waistband, gathered sleeves, a dropped waist, a keyhole back and a detachable two-metre train. Most notably, the scalloped edge neckline with hand appliquéd embroidery had a special link to the bride's family.

In a tribute to her in-laws, the Duchess also wore the Faberge Myrtle Leaf Tiara made for Grosvenor brides to wear on their wedding day, which has been in the family since 1906.

High-society guests

Prince William and Princess Eugenie were among the royals to attend the special day – with the heir to the throne taking on the role as usher on the day.

© James Whatling Prince William chats to guests after the Duke of Westminster's wedding to Olivia Henson

Former Vogue editor Violet Henderson-Vestey, and Prince Harry's childhood friend Charlie van Straubenzee with his wife Daisy were among the guests pictured arriving.

© Getty Princess Eugenie was all smiles as the left Chester Cathedral

Prince William's good friend Thomas van Straubenzee and his wife Lucy, Charlie Gilkes and his wife Anneke, also made the guest list.

DUKE OF WESTMINSTER: FACT FILE Meet the Duke of Westminster​​​​ © Getty Hugh Grosvenor is the 7th Duke of Westminster

He is the third child and only son of Natalia and the late Gerald Grosvenor

He inherited the dukedom, a huge fortune and Eaton Hall at the age of 25

The Duke was styled as Earl Grosvenor from his birth in 1991 until his father's death in 2016

He studied at Mostyn House School and Ellesmere College in Shropshire

Obtained a degree in Countryside Management from Newcastle University His staggering net worth Hugh topped this year's Sunday Times 40 Under 40 Rich List, boasting a fortune of £10.1 billion

He is Chair of both the Grosvenor Trustees and the Westminster Foundation

Grosvenor Group owns about 300 acres of land in Mayfair and Belgravia Other facts He is known as Hughie among friends

Owns half of Mayfair

The Duke represents Team GB at Olympic Skeet Shooting competitions

He is also President of the national charity, the Country Trust

Prince William's close friend Edward van Cutsem was spotted arriving with another guest. Edward is married to the groom's sister Lady Tamara Grosvenor; the couple also chose to say "I do" at Chester Cathedral, 20 years ago.

Post-ceremony reception

After the ceremony, the newlyweds travelled to Eaton Hall, the Grosvenor family's ancestral home which boasts nearly 11,000 acres of land.

© Alamy Eaton Hall is surrounded by woodland

Here, they held a private afternoon reception followed by a party in the evening with 400 guests expected to attend.