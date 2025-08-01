Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William makes huge progress just weeks after major milestone
Subscribe
Prince William makes huge progress just weeks after major milestone
Prince William moving his hands around in a black suit© Getty Images

Prince William makes huge progress just weeks after major milestone

Prince William makes huge progress just weeks after major milestone

Georgia Weir
Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Prince William's Homewards project has just made huge progress. 

The Prince of Wales launched the foundation, which aims to fight the growing youth homelessness issue in the UK, in 2023. 

Now, their third project site in London has been approved. The news comes after William announced last month that the initiative was in the "delivery phase" as Homewards enters its second year. 

Prince William in Belfast to launch Homewards© Pool
William launched his Homewards initiative in 2023

The charity is now approved to convert an existing building in Lambeth which will create 16 independent living homes for young people aged 18-25 in the borough. It's the third area to have new housing, following Aberdeen and Sheffield. 

"By linking rent to individual income levels, this Innovative Housing Project offers more than shelter – it offers young people the stepping stone they need to pursue their careers, build financial resilience, and transition out of homelessness for good," said Seyi Obakin OBE, Chief Executive of Centrepoint. 

LISTEN: Is this a new bromance between Macron and Charles?

William's passion project

According to Centrepoint, a foundation that works closely with Homewards, 118,000 people between the ages of 18-24 were homeless or at risk of homelessness in the UK last year. 

The Prince of Wales' Homewards mission aims to make homelessness "rare, brief and unrepeated." 

Prince William listens as he meets with Tyrone Mings, Gail Porter, Sabrina Cohen-Hatton and David Duke, ahead of the launch of Homewards© Andy Parsons/Kensington Palace v
The Prince of Wales expressed his gratitude for those who help run Homewards

In a message marking the anniversary, the Prince expressed his gratitude for the collective efforts of hundreds of organisations across the public, private and voluntary sectors that have formed coalitions in each location. 

"Many of you have been on the front line of tackling homelessness for decades; for some, Homewards represents the first time you have engaged on this issue," he said. 

View post on Instagram
 

In an ITV documentary released last year, William revealed that he has discussed homelessness with his three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis on the school run. 

"The first few times I thought, do I bring this up? Or should I wait and see if any of them noticed? And sure enough, they did, and they were just sort of in silence after I had said what was going on 

"And I do think it’s really important that you start those conversations when the children are small, so that they understand the world around them and they’re not just living, you know, in their own little worlds."

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More