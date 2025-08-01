Prince William makes huge progress just weeks after major milestone

Prince William's Homewards project has just made huge progress.

The Prince of Wales launched the foundation, which aims to fight the growing youth homelessness issue in the UK, in 2023.

Now, their third project site in London has been approved. The news comes after William announced last month that the initiative was in the "delivery phase" as Homewards enters its second year.

© Pool William launched his Homewards initiative in 2023

The charity is now approved to convert an existing building in Lambeth which will create 16 independent living homes for young people aged 18-25 in the borough. It's the third area to have new housing, following Aberdeen and Sheffield.

"By linking rent to individual income levels, this Innovative Housing Project offers more than shelter – it offers young people the stepping stone they need to pursue their careers, build financial resilience, and transition out of homelessness for good," said Seyi Obakin OBE, Chief Executive of Centrepoint.

LISTEN: Is this a new bromance between Macron and Charles?

William's passion project

According to Centrepoint, a foundation that works closely with Homewards, 118,000 people between the ages of 18-24 were homeless or at risk of homelessness in the UK last year.

The Prince of Wales' Homewards mission aims to make homelessness "rare, brief and unrepeated."

© Andy Parsons/Kensington Palace v The Prince of Wales expressed his gratitude for those who help run Homewards

In a message marking the anniversary, the Prince expressed his gratitude for the collective efforts of hundreds of organisations across the public, private and voluntary sectors that have formed coalitions in each location.

"Many of you have been on the front line of tackling homelessness for decades; for some, Homewards represents the first time you have engaged on this issue," he said.

In an ITV documentary released last year, William revealed that he has discussed homelessness with his three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis on the school run.

"The first few times I thought, do I bring this up? Or should I wait and see if any of them noticed? And sure enough, they did, and they were just sort of in silence after I had said what was going on

Prince William exclusive © Getty The Royal Club spoke exclusively to a royal insider for his insight into how the Prince of Wales will approach his reign once he becomes King. Find out how Prince William will do things 'his way' and the preparations he is making to rule. Plus, find out his commitment to Princess Catherine before their marriage and more... READ THE EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW HERE

"And I do think it’s really important that you start those conversations when the children are small, so that they understand the world around them and they’re not just living, you know, in their own little worlds."