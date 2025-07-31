Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William interrupts family holiday with important message
Subscribe
Prince William interrupts family holiday with important message
Prince William listens as he meets with Tyrone Mings, Gail Porter, Sabrina Cohen-Hatton and David Duke, ahead of the launch of Homewards© Andy Parsons/Kensington Palace v

Prince William interrupts family holiday with important message

Sharing a message for a cause close to his heart

Georgia Weir
Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Prince William has interrupted his family holiday with an important message. 

Taking to the official Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram account, William dedicated a post to rangers who have died while on the job. 

"1400 rangers have died in the last ten years, That's about two a week. They're unseen and unheard of," the Prince said. 

"So many of these cases get forgotten about, they don't get reported, people don't see them. We all care about our natural world, but we sometimes lose that connection with actually what it's like living and working in that space. 

View post on Instagram
 

"This is now one of the most dangerous jobs on the planet and really it shouldn't be." 

World Ranger Day takes place on 31 July, and, alongside the statement, were the names of rangers who had died in the line of duty over the last ten years. 

"Every ranger remembered. Every legacy carried forward. This World Ranger Day, we pause to honour those who lost their lives protecting wildlife and wild places.

Prince William to step out on new engagements next week – without Princess Kate by his side© Getty
William interrupted his family holiday to share the important message

"Their courage continues to shape the future of conservation. Their stories matter. Their mission lives on," the caption of the post read. 

The statement, which was dated 20 May 2025, came after William paid tribute to two rangers who lost their lives in Mozambique. 

In his message, the royal wrote: "This attack is yet another brutal reminder of the immense sacrifices made by those protecting our natural world. The reality is that being a ranger has become one of the most dangerous jobs on the planet. My thoughts are with all those affected and their families. W." 

Prince William in suit watching football© Getty Images
The royal released a statement earlier this year after two rangers tragically lost their lives

William's dedication

The Prince of Wales has long been an ardent supporter of rangers as well as anti-poaching measures and, over the years has paid tribute to the rangers who had sadly lost their lives in the line of duty. 

As far back as 2012, the royal was speaking on the issue. In a statement at the time, he said: "Along with elephants, they're [alongside rhinos] two of the most heavily poached animals currently in the world. If we don't do something about them it's going to be a tragic loss for everyone." 

Prince William feeding a baby elephant© WireImage
William cares deeply about wildlife

In 2013, on World Ranger Day, William wrote a statement lauding rangers for their dedication and sacrifice.

 "The staggering sacrifice that you and your colleagues have paid underlines just how dangerous – and how critical – your work is," he wrote. 

"You are the frontline, the thin green line of the planet's critical conservation battle."

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More