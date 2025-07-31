Prince William interrupts family holiday with important message

Prince William has interrupted his family holiday with an important message.

Taking to the official Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram account, William dedicated a post to rangers who have died while on the job.

"1400 rangers have died in the last ten years, That's about two a week. They're unseen and unheard of," the Prince said.

"So many of these cases get forgotten about, they don't get reported, people don't see them. We all care about our natural world, but we sometimes lose that connection with actually what it's like living and working in that space.

"This is now one of the most dangerous jobs on the planet and really it shouldn't be."

World Ranger Day takes place on 31 July, and, alongside the statement, were the names of rangers who had died in the line of duty over the last ten years.

"Every ranger remembered. Every legacy carried forward. This World Ranger Day, we pause to honour those who lost their lives protecting wildlife and wild places.

© Getty William interrupted his family holiday to share the important message

"Their courage continues to shape the future of conservation. Their stories matter. Their mission lives on," the caption of the post read.

The statement, which was dated 20 May 2025, came after William paid tribute to two rangers who lost their lives in Mozambique.

In his message, the royal wrote: "This attack is yet another brutal reminder of the immense sacrifices made by those protecting our natural world. The reality is that being a ranger has become one of the most dangerous jobs on the planet. My thoughts are with all those affected and their families. W."

© Getty Images The royal released a statement earlier this year after two rangers tragically lost their lives

William's dedication

The Prince of Wales has long been an ardent supporter of rangers as well as anti-poaching measures and, over the years has paid tribute to the rangers who had sadly lost their lives in the line of duty.

As far back as 2012, the royal was speaking on the issue. In a statement at the time, he said: "Along with elephants, they're [alongside rhinos] two of the most heavily poached animals currently in the world. If we don't do something about them it's going to be a tragic loss for everyone."

© WireImage William cares deeply about wildlife

In 2013, on World Ranger Day, William wrote a statement lauding rangers for their dedication and sacrifice.

"The staggering sacrifice that you and your colleagues have paid underlines just how dangerous – and how critical – your work is," he wrote.

"You are the frontline, the thin green line of the planet's critical conservation battle."