The relative Prince George looks like the most – and it's not Prince William

Prince George caused a little bit of division this month as HELLO! readers debated whether he looked like his father following the sharing of his 12th birthday photo.

While most believed that the young prince did resemble his father at the same age, a significant amount, nearly a third (32%) thought that the 12-year-old didn't look like his father. While I still lean towards the family resemblance, there could be another royal that George does take after: his great-uncle, Charles Spencer.

Charles hasn't shared many images from his youth. However, back in 2021, he shared a snap of himself as a 12-year-old boy, with the younger brother of Princess Diana looking enthralled as he read up on the Battle of Blenheim.

Charles back when he was 12 View post on Instagram

At the time, he joked: "Getting in some early research on my 2004 book, BLENHEIM - this was me, getting to grips with the battle and period in 1976."

His striking resemblance to George is easy to see, with his rosy cheeks, but it's actually a slightly older photo of the Earl that we reckon really looks like the young royal.

© Getty Images A young Charles does resemble his royal relative

This black-and-white snap of Charles, who would have been 15-16 at the time, really captures George's appearance.

While the cheek structure continues to look the same, this photo really shows off the pair's rounded face. Even their hair is quite similar, although the Earl has opted for a style that covers his forehead, while George enjoys his brushed up.

Other royal comparisons

Previous photos have seen George compared to a host of his royal relatives, including mum Princess Kate, younger brother Prince Louis and his uncle, James Middleton.

© Instagram / Getty James and George have been compared

The two ended up getting compared to one another thanks to a photo of James with a gap-toothed smile as he was seen walking a bulldog.

"There are slight similarities between the pic of James & HRH Prince George," one social media follower commented at the time. "@jmidy looks so much like Prince George," another agreed, while a third said: "You look like prince George in this picture!"