Meghan Markle spotted spending 'special family time' with son Archie ahead of 44th birthday

Prince Archie is fully embracing his Californian lifestyle, becoming a bonafide surf dude as his proud parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look on.

Days before Meghan's 44th birthday, the happy family unit were spotted on a local beach just ten minutes from their Montecito home, where the six-year-old had been taking surfing lessons.

Parents gathered to watch, and Harry and Meghan were seen chatting to other moms and dads, smiling broadly as they cheered Archie on as he took to the waves.

"Harry and Meghan were part of a group of parents, they were very down to earth," a source tells HELLO! "They were so proud of Archie. It was cute to watch - a special family time."

Archie's previous surfing experience

It seems Archie caught the surfing bug after being taken by his dad to enjoy the pastime with surfing professional Raimana Van Bastolaer last year.

In the candid pic, Harry looked ready to hit the waves, clutching a surfboard and wearing a wet suit, while Archie was seen sitting at the front of the jet ski, wearing a pale blue rash vest with his legs bare at the side.

WATCH: Prince Harry rides the waves

The surprise outing was confirmed when Raimana shared a lookback of the year, which featured a photo Harry and Archie on a jet-ski.

© Instagram / @SussexRoyal Archie appears to love the water

Raimana's followers were delighted to see the two royals having fun, with one commenting: "OMG!!! His twin was with him that day? So precious. Thank you for keeping them safe," and another writing: "Prince Archie is going to be so tall!"

Meghan's upcoming birthday

The beach day arrived just ahead of Meghan's 44th birthday on August 4, 2025

It's not been confirmed how the Duchess of Sussex will be spending her big day, but her As Ever brand will be marking a major milestone as new products are set to launch around the date.

© WireImage Meghan will celebrate her birthday on August 4

A newsletter sent out to subscribers during the week read: "We hope you've been having a beautiful summer – enjoying the adventure of travel or the calm of home, finding beauty in the little things, and perhaps trying something new.

"On that note, many of you were able to try our debut 2023 Napa Valley Rosé, and we were over the moon to hear your feedback: '10 out of 10,' 'perfect,' 'elevated flavor,' 'stunning and delicious.' We also won blind taste tests as 'the best rosé' and were coined 'The IT drink for summer.' Wow, we thought. And thank you, we say.

"This affirmed all of the love, time and effort our team, and our founder, poured into curating this blend to evoke the sun drenched spirit of Napa Valley, and the breathtaking tenor of the California Coast. Thank you for filling our cup. Now it's time for us to fill your glass! We are pleased to share that our 2024 Napa Valley Rosé will be available for purchase next week."