Watch the incredible moment Queen Letizia and her daughters use sign language – video
Watch the incredible moment Queen Letizia and her daughters use sign language at glitzy reception

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia also displayed their skills

Ainhoa Barcelona
Content Managing Editor
12 minutes ago
Queen Letizia of Spain and her daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia have gone viral for a particularly heartwarming moment they showed earlier this week.

The Spanish royals were hosting a glitzy dinner at their summer residence, Marivent Palace in Majorca, for local authorities, when they had a sweet exchange with one guest Ana María Ruiz, president of the Mallorca Deaf Persons Association.

Ana shared a video online showing Letizia, Leonor and Sofia all signing their names to the camera, followed by applause. You can watch the incredible moment above.

"Yesterday I had the honour of attending the King's reception at the Marivent Palace," Ana wrote on Instagram. "It was a unique moment, even more special by the presence of Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, who attended for the first time.

"As president of the Mallorca Deaf Persons Association, I had the opportunity to teach them some basic signs in sign language. I also bumped into sports greats like Rafa Nadal and Rudy Fernandez. An unforgettable experience."

This was far from the first time Letizia, 52, has showcased her sign language skills. She has used sign language to communicate with members of the deaf community at various events in the past, including way back in June 2014 when she was speaking to one guest at her husband King Felipe's coronation.

