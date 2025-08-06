Princess Leonor raids Queen Letizia's closet for stunning summer look

Princess Leonor of Spain proved that she is a style icon like her mother during her latest appearance at an official dinner in Palma de Mallorca on Monday night.

The 19-year-old was glowing as she walked alongside her family into a dinner for authorities at the Marivent Palace, amid the Spanish royals' annual getaway in Mallorca.

Style twins

© Getty Images Leonor borrowed her mother's dress for the event

Leonor stunned in a blue and white ruffled max dress, which was designed by Desigual in collaboration with Stella Jean and taken straight from Queen Letizia's closet, as were her shoes.

The dress featured abstract animal designs and sat off her shoulders, creating a graceful silhouette.

Her mother had worn the gown two years earlier at the exact same event. Leonor also added Letizia's pair of Calzados Picon espadrilles that the Queen had donned in 2020.

She completed the look with a pair of gold earrings and wore her blonde locks tied back into a simple ponytail, with two strands of hair framing her face.

© Getty Images Letizia wore the gown in 2023

Her 18-year-old sister, Infanta Sofia, looked so grown up in a pink tie-dye satin dress, sporting a pair of grey wedges to complete the look.

They walked alongside their grandmother, Queen Sofia, in what was their first time at the event.

© Getty The family attended an event in Mallorca

Ever the fashionista, Letizia glowed in a white midi dress from Tony Bonet, adding floral-shaped gold earrings and silver wedges to her outfit.

King Felipe looked laid back in a pair of black trousers, black dress shoes and a white button-down shirt.

© Shutterstock Leonor often takes style inspiration from her mother

Monday's event wasn't the first time that Leonor had taken style inspiration from her mother. The duo both wore power suits at the Princess of Girona Awards in Barcelona in July, looking like the picture of royalty.

While Letizia, 52, wore a satin suit from Mango, adding small strappy heels and a black clutch, her daughter shimmered in a sparkly navy suit from Bleis Madrid, paired with pointed heels and a black purse. She teamed it with a pair of dangling diamond earrings from her mother's collection.

Growing up fast

© Getty Images The 19-year-old will embark on her third year of military training

Leonor is first in line for the Spanish throne, and has been busy completing her military training in recent years.

She embarked on a five-month voyage on the naval training ship, Juan Sebastián de Elcano, for her deployment, and returned to shore in July only to be embraced by her adoring family.

The Princess will begin her final year of military training at San Javier Air Force Academy in the coming months, leaving behind her sister Sofia, who recently graduated from UWC Atlantic College in Wales.

© LAVANDEIRA/EPA/Shutterstock She recently returned from a five-month voyage

Felipe was a proud dad in January when they saw the Princess off on her voyage, alongside a large crowd.

"With sadness and with hope, it will be very good for her," he told the media. He added that it would be "an experience, dear Leonor, that will remain, as it happened to me and also to your grandfather, among the best memories of your military training."

Letizia was visibly emotional as she waved goodbye to Leonor, sharing that "it will be many months without seeing her."

