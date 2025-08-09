The one food Princess Diana never had at home unless sons William and Harry were back

Princess Diana's former chef Darren McGrady has revealed one of the foods the Princess rarely had stocked at home – unless her young sons Princes William and Harry were back from boarding school.

Speaking previously to HELLO!, Darren noted how strict Diana was with her own diet.

"She was into healthy eating, so we never had beef on the menu, unless the boys were home," he said. "She never ate pork. Occasionally she'd have lamb when she was entertaining guests but for the most part it was chicken, fish or vegetarian options."

Darren, author of Eating Royally and The Royal Chef at Home, worked for the late Princess for four years until her death in 1997. Before that, he cooked for Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace for 11 years.

WATCH: Remembering Princess Diana

Recalling his time with Diana, Darren said: "When I was cooking for her, I had to change my style of cooking.

"I had to move from cooking food for the Queen – heavy sauces, rich sauces and creams – to start cooking lighter food again, cutting out the fats, cutting out the carbs.

Clean-eating Princess Diana never ate red meat

"She would say, 'You take care of all the fats and I'll take care of all the carbs at the gym.'

"So dishes like tomato mousse which she really liked, she'd say, 'Make me a fat-free version.'"

While she was careful about her own diet, Diana would "spoil" her sons when they were back.

"They could have chocolate, there weren't special treats because if the boys were home, the Princess wanted to spoil them," he said.

© Getty William and Harry loved eating "burgers, pizza, spaghetti and meatballs"

"They liked comfort food dishes. They loved banana flan, anything with banana really, banana ice cream.

"They loved things like mixed grills, burgers, pizza, spaghetti and meatballs, chicken and cream chicken sauce... They were royal children, but they still had children's palates."