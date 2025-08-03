Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie finally shares why she didn't attend Princess Diana’s funeral
Duchess Sophie finally shares why she didn't attend Princess Diana's funeral
Duchess Sophie finally shares why she didn't attend Princess Diana's funeral

Duchess Sophie finally shares why she didn't attend Princess Diana’s funeral

Duchess Sophie's Diana funeral absence explained

Edward Lauder
Senior online reporter
13 minutes ago
It has finally been revealed why Duchess Sophie chose not to attend Princess Diana's funeral.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, 60, who at the time was known simply as Sophie Rhys-Jones, was notably absent on 6 September 1997, as millions gathered in London and millions more watched worldwide.

Though Sophie was not yet married to Prince Edward, now 61, the couple had already been dating seriously for some time. Her absence from the funeral sparked curiosity among royal watchers.

Duchess Sophie's thoughtful reason

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, in her role as Royal Colonel 5th Battalion, The Rifles, attends a 5 RIFLES Homecoming Parade at Picton Barracks
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, in her role as Royal Colonel 5th Battalion, The Rifles, attends a 5 RIFLES Homecoming Parade at Picton Barracks

In a new biography titled Sophie: Saving the Royal Family, author Sean Smith claims Sophie missed the funeral out of sensitivity to the grieving public.

According to Smith, Sophie believed her physical resemblance to Diana might have caused further distress to mourners lining the procession route.

Smith wrote: "She (Sophie) had an obvious and reasonable excuse: a friend at the palace explained, 'Sophie decided it would be too upsetting for the crowd if she went.'"

The author continued: "She’s well aware that she looks like Princess Diana from a distance and made her decision in a caring and thoughtful way. The Royal Family fully supported her."

Similarities to Princess Diana

The Prince And Princess Of Wales Laughing Together During A Desert Picnic In Adu Dhabi
Why didn't Duchess Sophie attend Princess Diana's funeral

At the time, Sophie bore a noticeable resemblance to Diana. Both women had short, blonde hairstyles and similar facial features, including their striking blue eyes.

While their outward appearances matched, insiders suggest the two women were very different in personality and style. According to multiple reports, they did not always see eye-to-eye.

Tensions between Sophie and Diana

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh attend the State Banquet at Windsor Castle
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh attend the State Banquet at Windsor Castle

Royal author Andrew Morton previously described an uncomfortable encounter between Sophie and Diana in his book Diana: In Pursuit of Love.

Morton claimed Diana once upset Sophie at a royal dinner, causing her to leave the event in tears. He wrote that Diana had made her "disdain clear" by "staring intensely at her" throughout the evening.

Despite these claims, Sophie herself has never spoken publicly in detail about her relationship with the late Princess.

Sophie’s relationship with Prince Edward

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh arrive for the State Banquet
Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh arrive for the State Banquet

By 1997, Sophie had been in a serious relationship with Edward for some time. The couple first met in 1987, began dating in 1993, and married in June 1999.

Over the years, Sophie has become a key member of the Royal Family, particularly valued for her reliable presence and discretion. She shares two children, Lady Louise Windsor, 21, and James, Earl of Wessex, 17, with Edward.

Diana’s funeral remembered

Princess Diana's coffin being carried into Westminster Abbey
Diana's sons walked behind her coffin at the service

Princess Diana’s funeral remains one of the most-watched televised events of all time, with an estimated 2.5 billion viewers worldwide.

Many remember the poignant sight of young Princes William and Harry, then aged just 15 and 12, bravely walking behind their mother’s coffin.

Crowds lined London’s streets to say goodbye to the beloved princess, leaving tributes and flowers outside Kensington Palace.

Sophie’s current role in the royal family

Duchess Sophie 'relieved' as strict royal rule finally changes after new title
It has been revealed why Duchess Sophie didn't attend Princess Diana

Today, Duchess Sophie is regarded as one of the family’s most trusted members, regularly representing King Charles, 76, at royal engagements.

Royal experts frequently praise her calm and steady presence. She is known for quietly supporting her husband Edward, now the Duke of Edinburgh, in his public duties.

Sophie’s charitable work includes advocating for issues such as women's rights, eradicating avoidable blindness, and promoting mental health awareness.

Looking forward

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh looks to left in blue and white floral dress© Getty
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends a performance of 'Orb and Sceptre', The Household Division's Beating Retreat Military Musical Spectacular

Though Sophie never attended Diana’s funeral, her thoughtful explanation reveals sensitivity and awareness that have earned her widespread respect.

The Duchess continues to be central to the modern Royal Family, serving as a valued adviser and supporter of senior royals, particularly King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Her quiet dignity and thoughtful manner have helped her navigate challenging times within the Royal Family. Sophie’s recent revelation highlights her ongoing compassion and consideration towards the public.

For royal fans, Sophie’s thoughtful decision to avoid upsetting mourners offers further insight into her character and dedication to her royal role.

