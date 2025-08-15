Princess Rajwa gives a masterclass in monochromatic dressing with bridal white outfit

Princess Rajwa has proven that when it comes to minimalist chic style, she's got it in spades.

Welcoming Tawjihi achievers of the 2024‑2025 academic year Al-Basman Palace, the Princess, 31, looked effortlessly stylish in a knitted all-white ensemble.

© Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan Princess Rajwa stunned in a chic bridal white ensemble

Rajwa, who is often hailed for her ability to blend conservative regal fashion with cutting-edge couture, opted for a summery co-ordinated set.

Consisting of a pair of white trousers and a matching knitted white top from the Dubai-based brand, Chats by C.DAM, the set featured a sweeping elegant skirt and two silver belt loops.

Rajwa kept the accessories minimal and chic, choosing a sweet pair of silver heart-shaped earrings from the brand Hajar Jewelery. She also carried a stylish Alaia Mina 20 bag and paired it with Alexander McQueen Punk Buckle leather mules for a sophisticated two-toned look.

Alongside her husband, Crown Prince Hussein, Rajwa greeted high-achieving students who had completed their Tawjihi, which is the final secondary school examination in Jordan.

Taking to Instagram, the Princess' official Instagram shared a video of Rajwa and Hussein meeting with the young achievers in the Al-Basman Palace.

"His Royal Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Crown Prince, and Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein welcomed the top students of the 2024-2025 Tawjihi (General Secondary School Certificate) at Al-Basman Palace today," the caption read.

© Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan The couple greeted high achievers who recently completed their Tawjihi

"Congratulations to all the students for this amazing achievement! Your hard work and dedication have paid off, and this is just the beginning of your journey to success."

Princess Rajwa's appearance comes just weeks after she and Prince Hussein celebrated a major milestone, their daughter, Princess Iman's first birthday. Princess Iman, who is the daughter of Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein, is also the first grandchild of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania.

© Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock Rajwa and Hussein recently celebrated their daughter's first birthday

To mark the young royal's first year of life, the Royal Hashemite Court released a sweet statement and clip of the young Princess.

"Hussein needed no further grandeur or nobility, yet he gained his share thanks to the beautiful and noble lady, Rajwa, whose fragrance filled the air and whose beauty graced royal palaces, bringing both joy and majesty. No sooner had we grown accustomed to her presence than Iman, the daughter of Hussein and Rajwa, blossomed like a delicate flower in our lives," the caption gushed.

© Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock The couple celebrated with a sweet video and statement for the milestone moment

"Iman, who ripened like a summer fruit in grape season, is enchanting to behold and as captivating as a ripe fig, stirring curiosity. How sweet and intelligent she is, reflecting her mother’s beauty and wisdom, and how strong and noble she is, embodying her father’s strength and honour, leaving us ever more curious and eager for what the future holds.

"We wish a happy birthday to Her Royal Highness Princess Iman, in the care of her parents, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa. May God protect them."