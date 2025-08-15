Prince William and Kate Middleton share 'gracious' message for Princess Anne's milestone moment

Princess Anne marked her milestone 75th birthday on Friday, and while several members of the royal family were out at the VJ Day celebrations, the Prince and Princess of Wales found time to share a sweet message.

Resharing the Princess Royal's birthday portrait, the royal couple said: "Wishing Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal a very Happy 75th Birthday!"

Fans were quick to respond to the message, as one said: "As always, a lovely and gracious post from our Prince and Princess of Wales," and a second complimented Anne as they added: "She is so elegant and beautiful! Age is just a number. A very happy birthday to her."

A third commented: "I hope that she has an absolutely lovely day and I hope that you get to spend some time with her soon," and a fourth remarked: "What a beautiful photo and outfit. Wishing HRH The Princess Royal a very Happy Birthday."

William and Kate made the sweet gesture last year as well, sharing a selection of photos of William's aunt that had originally been shared by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The montage of snapshots included a black-and-white image of a young Charles and Anne enjoying a picnic in the grounds of Royal Lodge in 1954 and a joyous image of Anne beaming at a 2023 Buckingham Palace garden party.

They also included a more recent picture of the monarch and his sister ahead of Charles' coronation, in which His Majesty could be seen presenting the New Sovereign's Standard To The Royal Horse Guards and 1st Dragoons.

Anne's birthday

The Princess Royal's birthday was marked with a gorgeous portrait of the 75-year-old sporting a royal blue dress with contrasting white buttons, collars and cuffs, smiling by a window outside her Gatcombe Park home.

The official portrait was taken by photographer John Swannell at Anne's Gloucestershire estate last month.

© John Swannell for Buckingham Palace Princess Anne is pictured outside her Gatcombe Park home in a new photo to celebrate her 75th birthday

Despite her milestone birthday, Anne had not wanted any fuss, telling aides that she was only interested in marking a birthday with a zero in it, "not the fives".

The Princess is enjoying the day privately with her husband of 33 years, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, with the pair reportedly on their annual sailing holiday around the Western Isles of Scotland.