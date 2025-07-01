Meghan Markle 'thrilled' as she celebrates big news

Meghan Markle had some major news to celebrate on Tuesday as the Duchess of Sussex launched her debut rosé wine with As Ever.

An announcement from the brand read: "We're thrilled to announce our debut rosé is now available! Thoughtfully curated by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, this gorgeous rosé offers a roundness and depth of flavour, complemented by a gentle minerality. We hope this wine invites you to celebrate warm summer moments with the ones you love. Cheers, and enjoy!"

The news was also confirmed on social media with a post showing the luxurious beverage being poured into a wine glass. "It’s here! Raise a glass to the newest addition to the As ever family," the caption read. "Our beautiful Napa Valley rosé is now available."

© Instagram Meghan has launched her new wine brand

Poignant day

The launch of Meghan's wine brand coincides with her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana's birthday. The late royal would have been 64 on Tuesday.

An announcement at the time, shared by the As Ever Instagram account, came with a sun-drenched image of a bottle of the wine elegantly styled poolside, flanked by two glasses and ripe apricots.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get The wine launch comes on what would have been Diana's 64th birthday

The caption read: "Cheers, dears! Wishing you a wonderful weekend! You've certainly made ours wonderful. We sold out...again!" before revealing that the next chance to order will be "July 1st at 8 a.m. PT."

Although Meghan never met the late Princess of Wales, she has previously spoken about the emotional connection she feels with her late mother-in-law, describing her as "someone I wish I’d had the chance to know".

As Ever launch

2025 has been an incredible year for the mother-of-two, who not only launched her lifestyle brand but also dropped her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

Speaking about her plans for As Ever on the podcast, Meghan revealed that she wanted to steer clear of the usual "scarcity mentality" business tactic and instead focus on customer satisfaction.

© Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex has been blown away by the success of her lifestyle brand

Sharing that promoting the scarcity mindset might be "annoying" for customers, she added: "I don't want you to eat that jam once every six months. I want that to be on your shelf all the time."

Meghan explained that the initial success of As Ever prompted her to take a break and reassess the business, to ensure that they were fully equipped for the demand. "I'm looking at it saying, 'Just pause. That happened. Let's wait until we are completely stable and we have everything we need,'" she said on the podcast.