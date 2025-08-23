Prince William practices his Welsh as he issues statement from family holiday

Prince William might currently be away from official duties, but on Saturday, the Prince of Wales shared a new message to support the Welsh women's rugby team ahead of their first match in this year's World Cup. William is the patron of Welsh Rugby and he also showed off a skill that he has been practicing in recent years as he offered his words of support in Welsh. Translated, his message says: "Good Luck Wales, go for it!" He also wrote: "Good luck to Wales Women as they kick off their Rugby World Cup campaign against Scotland today! Pob lwc, Cymru — ewch amdani! W."

The father-of-three has been showing off his growing Welsh in recent months. During the women's Euros tournament, he shared: "Pob lwc i Gymru wrth iddyn nhw chwarae am y tro cyntaf ym Mhencampwriaeth Ewros y Merched. Mae hi'n foment falch a hanesyddol i bêl-droed Cymru. W." The message translates as: "Best of luck to Wales as they make their Women's Euros debut. A proud and historical moment for Welsh football. W."

He also displayed the skill on St David's Day back in March, speaking the language in an official capacity for the first time since becoming the Prince of Wales in 2022. "Helo. Heddiw, ar Ddydd Gŵyl Dewi, rydym yn dod at ein gilydd i ddathlu Cymru – ei hanes, ei diwylliant, a'i phobl anhygoel," he said in a message shared by Kensington Palace.

"O'i golygfeydd anhygoel i'w hiaith, mae Cymru yn parhau i ysbrydoli. Heddiw, rydym yn dathlu popeth sy'n hudol am Gymru. I holl bobl Cymru ac i bawb ledled y byd, Dydd Gŵyl Dewi hapus." This translates as: "Hello. Today, on St. David's Day, we come together to celebrate Wales — its history, its culture, and its incredible people.

"From its breathtaking landscapes to its language, Wales continues to inspire. Today, we will celebrate everything that is magical about Wales. To the people of Wales and everybody around the world, Happy St David's Day." HELLO! understands that while William is not taking full-time Welsh lessons, he has been learning conversational Welsh.

Princess Kate's message

William isn't the only royal to have shared their best wishes for a team ahead of the tournament. On Friday, ahead of England's game against the United States, in which they thrashed them 62-7, Princess Kate said: "Wishing the Red Roses the very best as they kick off their Women's Rugby World Cup campaign tonight. I look forward to cheering you on and seeing the team rise to the challenge on home soil! C."

Although she is the Princess of Wales, Kate is also the patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and the Rugby Football League (RFL). She took these patronages after her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, stepped away from his official royal duties back in 2020. The difference in teams allows the Prince and Princess of Wales to enjoy a friendly rivalry, especially when their teams take each other on.

The royal couple are raising their children to enjoy sports, and Kate has previously spoken about Prince George and Prince Louis's love of the sport. Last year, she said: "Louis is six and he's just started touch rugby and George is 11 and he plays a bit more. They do really enjoy it." She also described her youngest son's style of play as "kamikaze".