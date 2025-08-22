Prince William's 'historical' London home where surprising royal relative was born

The Prince and Princess of Wales are upping sticks once again, swapping Adelaide Cottage for the larger Forest Lodge in Windsor, just three years after leaving behind their primary London residence, Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace.

The four-storey home, which is misleadingly labelled an apartment, features 20 rooms as well as a long royal history. Before William and Kate and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, called Apartment 1A home, his great aunt Princess Margaret spent several decades at the property.

© Hulton Archive Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones' daughter was born at Kensington

The late Queen Elizabeth II's sister Margaret married Antony Armstrong-Jones, the 1st Earl of Snowdon, in 1960, and they welcomed two children, David Armstrong-Jones and Lady Sarah Chatto, before divorcing in 1978.

The latter was born inside Apartment 1A on 1 May 1964, making her one of the last royals to be born in a palace rather than a hospital. Kensington Palace has also been the birthplace for a handful of other notable royals, including Queen Victoria in 1819 and Queen Mary in 1867.

Sarah's father, Antony, was reportedly not present for the birth, but he later gushed about his baby daughter to the press, stating, "She's a super baby."

Kensington Palace's former residents

© Gareth Cattermole Kensington Palace has been home to many royals

Margaret and Antony raised their two children at their Kensington Palace home, which featured a state-of-the-art projection room.

The iconic London palace remained Margaret's home until her death in 2002, and the Prince and Princess of Wales moved into Apartment 1A in 2014.

© Getty Prince William grew up in Kensington Palace with his parents, then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana

Meanwhile, the palace apartments have also played host to King Charles and Princess Diana, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and the Duke and Duchess of Kent.

The Palace's 'historical importance'

© Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales swapped Apartment 1A with Adelaide Cottage in 2023

HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, Danielle Stacey, revealed why Kensington Palace continues to play an important part in royal history, even after William and Kate moved to Windsor.

"While many of the senior royals no longer reside at Kensington Palace, it's full of huge historical importance because up until the death of George II in 1760, it was the favourite residence of successive sovereigns.

© Getty HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent explained the historical importance of the London palace

"Queen Victoria spent most of her childhood at Kensington Palace, having been born there in 1819, although she later chose to reign from Buckingham Palace.

"As well as housing the homes and offices of several royals, it's also home to some of the Royal Ceremonial Dress Collection, with its current exhibition, Dress Codes, open to the public until 30 November 2025," she said.