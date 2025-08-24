Princess Kate just made burgundy cool again in a dazzling outfit at Balmoral church

The Princess of Wales was seen joyfully smiling as she was photographed in a car alongside her husband, Prince William, and three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, as the royal family made their way to church in Balmoral. The church service was held at Crathie Kirk in Scotland. King Charles's eldest son, William, was seen driving a Range Rover as he arrived with Kate and his children, who are currently enjoying their summer holiday break from Lambrook School.

Kate's full outfit couldn't be seen from the front seat, but we zoomed in just enough to check out that the royal was rocking a burgundy ensemble, which she accessorised with a beaded neckline and a delightful cranberry-toned hat that appeared to have some form of appliqué detail at the side. The mother-of-three wore her stunning mane of hair loose and flowing, and she looked as if she had added touches of dark eyeliner to her flawless face. What a fabulous look this is.

Now that the summer is coming to a close, pastels and bright tones are on the way out, to be replaced with more autumnal shades, just like Kate is sporting.

© PA Images via Getty Images Kate looked stunning in her burgundy ensemble

Now doubt this incredible chic ensemble will inspire many to whack out their darker-toned clothes in anticipation of the cosiest season of the year.

Kate's chic church look

The Princess always looks so respectable when she is pictured at Church, but one of her standout moments was back in September 2024.

Kate was pictured wearing her Blazer Milano blazer to church in 2024

The royal was once again pictured in Balmoral, where she attended a church service alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Looking as stunning as always, she sported a seriously chic heritage outfit that was all kinds of autumnal goals. She wore a headpiece once again, this time in the form of one of her favourite hats - her feather-trimmed style by Hicks & Brown and a dazzling tartan print blazer by high-end brand Blaze Milano. The incredible style had a distinctive, 80s feel to it, being that it was beautifully tailored, made in Italy, and had a divine, nipped-in waist.

Kate wore the same design back in 2021 when she arrived at the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church that year.