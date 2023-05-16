Meghan Markle to accept incredible honor as she makes first New York appearance of the year

The Duchess of Sussex will be honored with the Woman of Vision Award

The Duchess of Sussex will be honored with the Woman of Vision Award at the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards in New York on Tuesday, marking her first appearance in New York of the year.

Meghan will receive her award from legendary activist, journalist and feminist icon Gloria Steinem, who is also a co-founder of Ms Foundation. The pair previously teamed up for a conversation with Jessica Yellin in 2022, two days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, to speak about the seismic event, and in 2020 where they discussed the importance of voting ahead of the US election.

In a biography on the Ms. Foundation's website, Meghan is described as "a feminist, champion of human rights and gender equity, and global role model".

It adds: "Her lifelong advocacy for women and girls remains a constant thread she weaves through both humanitarian and business ventures".

The award honors her work in "global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls," other honorees include Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown.

Also named among the Women of Vision honorees are Wanda Irving, co-founder of Dr. Shalon's Maternal Action Project and Kimberly Inez McGuire, executive director of Unite for Reproductive & Gender Equity.

Abortion rights activist Olivia Julianne and LGBTQ+ advocate Rebekah Bruesehoff are also among the winners.

"Meghan, LaTosha, Wanda, Kimberly, Olivia, and Rebekah are incredible leaders," Teresa C. Younger, Ms. Foundation president and CEO, said in a statement ahead of the event. "We are grateful to be able to shine a light on their many accomplishments and tireless work on behalf of gender and racial equity across the country and the world."

The Duchess' appearance comes just days after she celebrated her son Prince Archie's fourth birthday on 6 May. The day coincided with King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation, with Prince Harry making a swift return to the US after attending the service in London.

The awards ceremony is one of Meghan's very few public appearances of 2023, with the Duchess keeping a noticeably low profile.

The Sussexes enjoyed a date night at a Lakers game last month, with Meghan opting for a chic pink co-ord set.

She also appeared in a video message to introduce her friend and photographer, Misan Harriman, at his Ted Talk in April.

It was also announced last month that Meghan will be represented by super agent Ari Emanuel of WME. Various departments within the agency, including film and television production and brand partnerships, will head up the mom-of-two's business and creative ventures.

WME will also represent Archewell’s content banner, which includes her Spotify podcast, Archetypes, and under which the global icon has been advocating for women, mothers and girls.

Meghan will be represented by legendary agent Ari Emanuel alongside agents Brad Slater and Jill Smoller; Jill is Serena Williams' longtime agent.

