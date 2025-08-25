Queen Mary of Denmark is the spitting image of Princess Kate in dazzling gold accessory

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mary of Denmark is the spitting image of Kate Middleton in dazzling gold accessory
The Danish royal was joined by her husband, King Frederik, as they disembarked their yacht in the town of Sæby

Melanie Macleod
Melanie MacleodDeputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Queen Mary and King Frederik are making the most of the last few weeks of summer, embarking on a joyous cruise around Denmark.

The first day saw the loved-up couple share a romantic moment, gazing into one another's eyes as they made their way into the town of Sæby.

A post on the royal Instagram read: "The Royal couple attended an official welcome in Sæby Church, where the city's history and traditions were presented. The program continued with a city walk through the old part of town with historic houses, cultural heritage and places connected to famous artists and writers."

Queen Mary and King Frederik looked loved up as they boated around Denmark

While the itinerary was certainly interesting, it was Queen Mary's outfit that captivated and charmed HELLO! the most – in particular, her regally-inspired headwear.

Queen Mary's dazzling accessory

While a crown isn't quite necessary during a casual summer cruise, Queen Mary still made a nod to her majestic status, with a sparkling gold headband – and it's not dissimilar to the style Princess Kate has worn on many an occasion.

Queen Mary wore a gold headband on her first day of the royal cruise - and looked just like Princess Kate

The braided gold accessory sat atop the royal's gleaming chestnut mane, and as she bent down to sign a visitor's book, the Queen couldn't have looked more similar to the Princess of Wales, right down to her makeup choice of black eyeliner.

Queen Mary looked identical to Princess Kate during her visit to Saeby

Aside from her golden accessory, Queen Mary wore a smart blue tweed blazer with a white blouse underneath. She paired the snazzy jacket with a billowing midi skirt and strappy tan sandals, opting for a sensible heel height that allowed her to navigate the stone streets of the seaside town of Sæby.

Queen Mary's outfit was perfect for a day at the seaside

The royal cruise itinerary

Every day of the Danish royals' cruise is as packed as Monday, with the itinerary shared on social media.

King Frederik and Queen Mary on day one of their cruise around Denmark

They're heading to Thisted on 26 August before travelling to Læsø on 27 August. The summer procession will conclude with a visit to Samsø on 28 August. H

As well as disembarking the vessel for town tours, the hospitable royals are also scheduled to host an evening reception aboard the royal boat – how we wish we could climb aboard and join the festivities!

 

