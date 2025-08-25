Meghan Markle laughs off criticism ahead of season 2 of With Love, Meghan

This week sees the release of season two of Netflix's With Love, Meghan, and the Duchess of Sussex is certainly excited for the second season to drop. Teasing fans with what to expect, Monday evening saw Meghan release a clip from an upcoming episode starring Queer Eye icon, Tan France. The short excerpt sees Tan sit at Meghan's kitchen table as she prepares a beautiful meal for her friend. Upon finishing whipping up the dish, Meghan dusts it off with her infamous As Ever flower sprinkles, garnering an unimpressed reaction from Tan. Watch the clip below...

"What was that you just added?" Tan asked, with Meghan replying: "Flower sprinkles. I love them." Tan looked bemused before responding: "Wow. That's the gayest [expletive] I've heard in a long time," sending Meghan into peals of laughter.

Clearly not offended by Tan's unimpressed reaction to her beloved sprinkles, which are currently sold out but retail at $15, Meghan shared the clip to her personal Instagram, captioned: "Season 2 will have you like: [crying laughing emoji]."

© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX Tan France and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in episode 203 of With Love, Meghan.

Netflix posted the video too, captioned: "Everything's better with flower sprinkles," and Meghan clearly agrees, writing on her website: "A blend of tiny vibrant edible flower petals that act as confetti for your plating. This addition epitomizes the idea of 'surprise and delight', beautifying any dish and taking it from mundane to magical. These As Ever flower sprinkles are just as easy as a dash of salt, but with a dash of beauty."

More exciting news

Though the sprinkles are currently out of stock, fans of As Ever will also likely be excited to learn that a new drop of products is arriving on the website on Tuesday, with the Meghan writing in the brand's newsletter: "We are so thrilled to share that our next seasonal product drop lands tomorrow at 9am PT / 12pm ET.

"Many of the beloved products that you've come to enjoy as staples in your home will be available, with the addition of a delectable new fruit spread. And just to add to the music to your ears, we are excited to share so many more new offerings as we transition into fall."

Season two of With Love, Meghan: what to expect

Eight 33-minute-long episodes will drop on Netflix on Tuesday 26 August, and celeb guests on the show (other than Tan) will include Meghan's close friend and makeup artist, Daniel Martin, who appeared in the first episode in the first season, as well as Pilates Platinum studios founder, Heather Dorak, model Chrissy Teigen and IT Cosmetics co-founder, Jamie Kern Lima.

© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Chrissy Teigen in episode 202 of With Love, Meghan

The synopsis for season two reads: "Meghan returns with a fun and heartwarming new season, welcoming celebrity chefs, talented artists, and beloved friends for hands-on adventures filled with laughter and discovery.

"From playful cooking challenges to DIY projects, Meghan and her guests explore bold flavors, experiment with new techniques, and discover simple ways to add beauty to everyday life. It's all about embracing playfulness over perfection and finding joy in creating together."

Watch the trailer below and get excited…