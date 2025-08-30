Princess Diana's diplomatic response to 'vile' question about eating habits in unearthed video

The late Princess Diana, always known as the 'people's princess', had a reputation for handling any and every situation with grace, patience and diplomacy. During the 1980s, the tabloids and public had an especially unhealthy obsession with her body, around the time when rumours surrounding her eating disorders were circulating and she was coming under heightened public scrutiny. However, in an unearthed video, she was asked a probing question by one intrusive interviewer – and her response was, as always, perfection.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Princess Diana had the perfect response to an intrusive question

When the journalist hints at the rumours, saying: "Of course, some people say that you are so slim, you probably don't eat enough anyway," the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry gave a calm, collected and thorough response.

Princess Diana's response was perfect

"When we go on an engagement, if it's a lunchtime one, we often have a buffet lunch so we can get around the enormous amount of people there sometimes are," Princess Diana began, "so it's impossible to talk and eat at the same time. So you end up chasing a bit of chicken around the plate, and then never getting any yourself.

"By the time you get home," she continued, "certainly there's no time, you're rushing off somewhere else, but I'm never on what's called a diet. Maybe I'm scrawny because I take so much exercise."

Fans praised her demeanour and reaction

In the comment section of Instagram account @ladydianavideos, who reshared the clip, fans of the late ex-wife of King Charles had a lot to say. "She is a beautiful soul," wrote one, while another praised her response: "I think she answered that question with grace, I may have been slightly more blunt."

© Corbis via Getty Images Fans praised Princess Diana's demeanour in interviews

Others took aim at the question, which was of an intrusive nature that was unfortunately very common with regards to Princess Diana. One commented: "What a vile question!", while another said: "Rude question indeed."

A third noted: "I think that this kind of question would be frowned upon nowadays. I think this interview happened when Diana was well in the throes of her bulimia [sad face]." In the years after the interview, the sister of Charles Spencer opened up frequently about her struggles with the eating disorder, and her wellness journey.