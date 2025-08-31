Earl Spencer marks 28th anniversary of Princess Diana’s passing with moving tribute at Althorp

Today marks the 28th anniversary of Princess Diana’s tragic death in Paris.

Many people have been sharing their grief on social media, and Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, has also chosen Instagram to share a memory of his sister.

Earl Spencer shared two pictures taken at Princess Diana's final resting place, set on the island at Althorp, the Spencer family estate in Northamptonshire.

Charles has taken over as custodian of the estate since the death of his father, John Spencer, in 1992, and he often shares updates and pictures of the beautiful grounds.

In the pictures, we can see a bouquet of flowers that he laid on his sister’s grave, accompanied by the caption: "Flowers we cut this morning from Althorp’s gardens for the Island. Always an impossible day."

© Earl Spencer The flowers Earl Spencer laid on Diana's grave today

Many heart-warming messages started pouring in from his followers. One wrote: “Diana graced this world for too short of time. She was such a bright light and forever will be missed”, while another one chimed, "Your light was too bright for this world. Now you shine where you truly belong, among the stars. Though 28 years have passed, your compassion still guides us like a gentle whisper in the wind. You taught us that love never fades; it only changes its form. Forever in our hearts. Forever our queen of hearts."

A particularly poetic tribute read: "Diana walks gracefully through Althorp, her presence light yet radiant, laughter echoing softly as though carried on the wind. Her joy ripples through the trees, stirring the leaves into a gentle dance. Every step she takes leaves a shimmer of guidance behind, reminders that love never ends and spirit is eternal."

One fan also took the time to remember how Charles faced the tragedy at the time, and how he supported his nephews in such a difficult moment: "I will never forget the Eulogy that you gave. You have really made her proud, especially with her children. Supporting Harry so publicly because she couldn't will forever hold a special image in my mind. You are a wonderful brother to your sister and have kept your promise to her."

© Getty Diana, Princess of Wales during an official visit to Edmonton, Canada

So far, no other official message has been shared by any members of the royal family, but it’s understandable that the ones closest to Diana will be remembering this sad day privately.

Princess Diana and her legacy

Known as the ‘People’s Princess’, Diana remains one of the most beloved members of the royal family. Her compassion, warmth and unique ability to connect with people left an enduring legacy that continues to inspire.

The mother of two died in a car crash in Paris in 1997. At the news of her passing, the whole world was in mourning.

© Getty Diana, Princess of Wales with her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, at the piano in Kensington Palace

Her funeral took place on 6 September 1997 at Westminster Abbey, and was attended not only by many royals and celebrities but also by thousands of people gathered in London to pay their respects and bid her goodbye.

Today, she is remembered with the same love and admiration, standing as a lasting symbol of grace, empathy and elegance.