Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mary shares love of nature just like Kate Middleton at latest outing
Subscribe
Queen Mary shares love of nature just like Kate Middleton at latest outing

Queen Mary shares love of nature just like Princess Kate at latest outing

The Danish queen, 53, was in her element as she looked for insects and helped to light a bonfire with students at Ryvangen Nature Park

Queen Mary wearing denim shirt© Getty Images
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Queen Mary took a leaf out of the Princess of Wales's book as she celebrated the official opening of Nature Week at a park in Copenhagen. The Danish royal, 53, rolled up her sleeves for bug hunting as she joined students from Kildevældsskolen and the Danish Nature Conservation Association.

Mary sported a casual look for her outing, teaming a denim shirt over a khaki top, hiking trousers and walking boots. It comes just days after she and her husband, King Frederik, 57, concluded their summer tour of the Danish municipalities aboard the Royal Ship Dannebrog.

Nature Week, previously called Nature Day, is a nationwide event organised by the Danish Nature Conservation Association, with the aim to get more children and families out into nature – an ethos that aligns with the Princess of Wales's values. Kate has long spoken about her love of the great outdoors and the importance of young children getting out in nature as part of her early years work.

Princess Kate in woodland tent© Getty
Princess Kate loves to get outdoors

The Princess, who is often compared to Queen Mary, launched a series of social media videos to celebrate the seasons in May, urging society to "reconnect to nature and celebrate a new dawn within our hearts". Although Kate only appeared in the video to mark spring, she has narrated videos for spring and summer, with further ones to come for autumn and winter. In the caption to celebrate summer, she wrote: "Our lives flourish when we cherish the bonds of love and friendship. It has never been more important to appreciate the value of one another, and of Mother Nature. Here's to Summer."

WATCH: Princess Kate launches nature mini-series

Meanwhile, Mary established Mary Foundation in 2007 to improve the lives of vulnerable women and children, and she carries out engagements in connection with the work of her organisation. See the best photos from her outing...

1/6

Queen Mary was in good spirits as she arrived© Getty Images

Mary looked effortlessly cool in denim

Queen Mary arrives

Queen Mary was all smiles as she arrived to greet the children at Ryvangen Nature Park in in Østerbro in Copenhagen. 

The royal was dressed appropriately for the activities in store as she sported a denim shirt from Polo Ralph Lauren, with a pair of green Mountain Warehouse trousers. 

2/6

Mary and the children looking through their bug finders© Getty Images

Mary wasn't afraid of getting her hands dirty

Bug hunting

First on the agenda was a spot of bug hunting as Mary and the youngsters looked among the trees and soil with their magnified finders.

3/6

Queen Mary tipping out insects onto a piece of paper© Getty

Mary releases the bugs from her collection pot

Insect race

After inspecting the insects in the bug finders, it was time for the group to release the creatures for a "race" on a circular piece of paper. 

4/6

Mary worked with the children to light a bonfire© Getty Images

Queen Mary and the children kneeled on mats as they lit their campfires

Building a bonfire

Then it was time for Mary and the children to try their hand at lighting a bonfire, with the queen assisting one young boy.

5/6

Mary and the students sat around a campfire© Getty Images

The royal and her young guests enjoyed a dry, sunny day in the park

Standing around the campfire

With the campfires successfully lit, Mary chatted to the children, who later presented her with a big bouquet of flowers.

6/6

Queen Mary sitting around a campfire with schoolchildren© Getty

Mary and the children were seated on a log by the campfire

Picture time

Queen Mary happily posed for a group photo with the schoolchildren to mark her fun day out.

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More