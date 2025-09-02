Queen Mary shares love of nature just like Princess Kate at latest outing

Queen Mary took a leaf out of the Princess of Wales's book as she celebrated the official opening of Nature Week at a park in Copenhagen. The Danish royal, 53, rolled up her sleeves for bug hunting as she joined students from Kildevældsskolen and the Danish Nature Conservation Association.
Mary sported a casual look for her outing, teaming a denim shirt over a khaki top, hiking trousers and walking boots. It comes just days after she and her husband, King Frederik, 57, concluded their summer tour of the Danish municipalities aboard the Royal Ship Dannebrog.
Nature Week, previously called Nature Day, is a nationwide event organised by the Danish Nature Conservation Association, with the aim to get more children and families out into nature – an ethos that aligns with the Princess of Wales's values. Kate has long spoken about her love of the great outdoors and the importance of young children getting out in nature as part of her early years work.
The Princess, who is often compared to Queen Mary, launched a series of social media videos to celebrate the seasons in May, urging society to "reconnect to nature and celebrate a new dawn within our hearts". Although Kate only appeared in the video to mark spring, she has narrated videos for spring and summer, with further ones to come for autumn and winter. In the caption to celebrate summer, she wrote: "Our lives flourish when we cherish the bonds of love and friendship. It has never been more important to appreciate the value of one another, and of Mother Nature. Here's to Summer."
Meanwhile, Mary established Mary Foundation in 2007 to improve the lives of vulnerable women and children, and she carries out engagements in connection with the work of her organisation. See the best photos from her outing...