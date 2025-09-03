Queen Maxima's youngest daughter Princess Ariane confirms post-graduation plans

The Dutch royal palace has finally confirmed Princess Ariane's plans for the year, after graduating from UWC Adriatic in May. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's youngest daughter, 18, was pictured with her family at the Dutch Grand Prix last weekend ahead of her sisters' return to their respective studies.

Now the Government Information Service has informed television channel, Blauw Bloed, that Ariane has chosen to take a gap year, during which she plans to travel, before pursuing any further education. The princess is following in the footsteps of her older sisters, Princess Catharina-Amalia, 21, and Princess Alexia, 20.

After completing her studies at Sorghvliet, Catharina-Amalia interned at the Orange Fund and volunteered at other organisations. Since then, she has completed a three-year degree in Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics (PPLE) at the University of Amsterdam. The future Dutch queen will begin her Dutch Law course at the same university this month.

Meanwhile, Princess Alexia graduated from UWC Atlantic College in Wales in 2023 before taking her gap year. It's not known what she did during that year specifically, but she did carry out her first solo engagement, christening a ship in Rotterdam. Alexia enrolled at University College London (UCL) in September 2024, where she is studying for a degree in civil engineering at the Faculty of Engineering.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima attended Ariane's graduation ceremony at UWC Adriatic in Italy in May, with the princess choosing a fuchsia pink dress for the milestone occasion. To celebrate the completion of her two-year International Baccalaureate, Ariane also took part in a unique Dutch tradition when students graduate. She hoisted her school backpack onto the flagpole on top of the royal family's residence, Huis ten Bosch Palace in The Hague. Watch below…

Royal gap years

While many royals travel abroad during their gap year, others volunteer at charities and organisations, or take up internships. The Prince and Princess of Wales ended up doing the same Raleigh International expedition trip to Chile during their respective gap years, but weeks apart. Before heading to the University of St Andrews, Kate spent the second part of her gap year studying at the British Institute in Florence and crewing on a Round the World Challenge boat in the Solent.

© Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library, Getty Prince William during his Raleigh International Expedition in Southern Chile in 2001

© Getty Harry returned to Lesotho to set up Sentebale, after working there during his gap year in 2004

Prince Harry worked on a ranch in Queensland, Australia and later travelled to southern Africa, where he visited an orphanage for children with Aids in Lesotho. As well as travelling during her gap year, Princess Beatrice also took up an unpaid post at Selfridges in London, working as a personal shopper for VIP customers at the department store. Before enrolling at Newcastle University, Princess Eugenie travelled around India, America, Thailand and South Africa.