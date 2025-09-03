Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Maxima's youngest daughter Princess Ariane, 18, confirms post-graduation plans
Subscribe
Queen Maxima's youngest daughter Princess Ariane, 18, confirms post-graduation plans

Queen Maxima's youngest daughter Princess Ariane confirms post-graduation plans

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's youngest daughter, 18, graduated from the United World College of the Adriatic in Italy, in May

Princess Ariane smiling in purple coat© WireImage
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
27 minutes ago
Share this:

The Dutch royal palace has finally confirmed Princess Ariane's plans for the year, after graduating from UWC Adriatic in May. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's youngest daughter, 18, was pictured with her family at the Dutch Grand Prix last weekend ahead of her sisters' return to their respective studies.

Now the Government Information Service has informed television channel, Blauw Bloed, that Ariane has chosen to take a gap year, during which she plans to travel, before pursuing any further education. The princess is following in the footsteps of her older sisters, Princess Catharina-Amalia, 21, and Princess Alexia, 20.

After completing her studies at Sorghvliet, Catharina-Amalia interned at the Orange Fund and volunteered at other organisations. Since then, she has completed a three-year degree in Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics (PPLE) at the University of Amsterdam. The future Dutch queen will begin her Dutch Law course at the same university this month.

King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands, Princess Ariane of The Netherlands, Queen Maxima of The Netherlands, Princess Alexia of The Netherlands and Princess Amalia of The Netherlands at the Dutch Grand Prix stood in a line© Getty
The royals at the Dutch Grand Prix

Meanwhile, Princess Alexia graduated from UWC Atlantic College in Wales in 2023 before taking her gap year. It's not known what she did during that year specifically, but she did carry out her first solo engagement, christening a ship in Rotterdam. Alexia enrolled at University College London (UCL) in September 2024, where she is studying for a degree in civil engineering at the Faculty of Engineering.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima attended Ariane's graduation ceremony at UWC Adriatic in Italy in May, with the princess choosing a fuchsia pink dress for the milestone occasion. To celebrate the completion of her two-year International Baccalaureate, Ariane also took part in a unique Dutch tradition when students graduate. She hoisted her school backpack onto the flagpole on top of the royal family's residence, Huis ten Bosch Palace in The Hague. Watch below…

WATCH: Princess Ariane takes part in unique Dutch tradition to celebrate graduation

Royal gap years

While many royals travel abroad during their gap year, others volunteer at charities and organisations, or take up internships. The Prince and Princess of Wales ended up doing the same Raleigh International expedition trip to Chile during their respective gap years, but weeks apart. Before heading to the University of St Andrews, Kate spent the second part of her gap year studying at the British Institute in Florence and crewing on a Round the World Challenge boat in the Solent.

Prince William During His Raleigh International Expedition In Southern Chile in 2001© Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library, Getty
Prince William during his Raleigh International Expedition in Southern Chile in 2001
Prince Harry cuddling children during visit to Lesotho© Getty
Harry returned to Lesotho to set up Sentebale, after working there during his gap year in 2004

Prince Harry worked on a ranch in Queensland, Australia and later travelled to southern Africa, where he visited an orphanage for children with Aids in Lesotho. As well as travelling during her gap year, Princess Beatrice also took up an unpaid post at Selfridges in London, working as a personal shopper for VIP customers at the department store. Before enrolling at Newcastle University, Princess Eugenie travelled around India, America, Thailand and South Africa.

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More