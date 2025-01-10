Sarah Ferguson ‘devastated’ as she issues emotional statement - video

The Duchess of York said she is "devastated" in a heartfelt video message following the horrific wildfires in LA.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, Sarah, 65, spoke directly to the camera and said: "I was thinking about whether my words were going to sound very, very trite if I say anything, but I just have got to say something." See the full video below.

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson ‘devastated’ as she issues emotional statement

Sarah continued: "My heart is so devastated by the fires in Southern California and Los Angeles. All the people who have been evacuated from their homes, they've lost their homes. The animals, the humane society, I am just so devastated. I just had to say something.

"You know that I am 100% there. I really want to know how we can help. All over the world is just so affected by this extraordinary devastation. My heart goes out to the emergency services, to all the people who are tirelessly working and have been working for all these days to try and contain the fire.

"To the first responders and the extraordinary people who are out there fighting, to anyone out there – we're here, we're going to keep fighting, we're going to help you rebuild."

© Getty Images Numerous A-listers live in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood

It's not clear where the Duchess filmed the video, but in the background was a snowy mountain landscape.

Captioning the post, she penned: "My heart breaks as I watch the devastating wildfires that Los Angeles is currently facing.

"My thoughts are with all those affected, and my support goes out to everybody in the emergency services who are working tirelessly to help."

© BACKGRID Adam Brody and Leighton Meester's house was impacted by the fast-moving wildfire in Pacific Palisades, which has forced thousands to evacuate.

So far, the likes of Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Anna Faris, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Anthony Hopkins are among the countless celebrities to lose their homes in the fires that broke out on Tuesday, 7 January.

There are now five wildfires ripping through Los Angeles, with more than 130,000 residents under evacuation orders.

David and Victoria Beckham and Sir Brian May are among the stars sending their support to communities impacted by the natural disaster.

On Thursday, it was confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle donated clothing, children’s items, and other essential supplies to those affected by the fires. They have been in direct contact with chef José Andrés and his World Central Kitchen, which provides meals to communities in the wake of natural disasters, to offer assistance where needed.

HELLO! also understands that the Duke and Duchess are actively working with their team at the Archewell Foundation to identify ways to support the communities most impacted, including volunteering and mental health recovery.