Sarah Ferguson tears up in emotional comment about daughters Beatrice and Eugenie during Prince Andrew divorce

Sarah, Duchess of York, was overcome with emotion on Wednesday when she was the keynote speaker at the Cancer Alliance of Help and Hope's Palm Beach charity event in Palm Beach, Florida.

During her speech, which took place at the famed hotel, The Breakers, the Duchess of York, 64, thanked the American people for giving her and her daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice a life, during her divorce from Prince Andrew back in 1995.

© Dave Benett Sarah thanked the American people for giving her and her daughters a life

In a video shared on social media from an audience member, Sarah said: "I wanted to thank the American people for giving me back my life - always have a handkerchief by the way, I get so emotional. When I came in 1995... I don't know how to thank you you gave my children a life, I was divorced, from England, I went to live in America, and I got a job. And it's all thanks to you." Sarah spent nearly 10 years living in the US following her split from Prince Andrew.

"For anyone who's suffering from low hope, for anyone who believes they can't do this, they can, it's absolute nonsense."

© Evan Agostini Sarah spent nearly a decade living in the US following her split from Prince Andrew

She added: "The cancer alliance is about hope, and there isn't enough hope in the world."

Also in the speech, Sarah shared some touching words for her former brother-in-law, King Charles. Both Charles and Sarah have been diagnosed with cancer. The Duchess received the news she had melanoma just two days into the new year after battling with breast cancer last year.

Meanwhile, news of the King's cancer diagnosis broke on Monday although, it is yet to be revealed what type of cancer he has.

Sarah said: "I want to thank you all for your kindness in supporting my family members who are going through a hard time, and we wish everyone well, every family in the world that has been diagnosed or who is going through a difficult time we wish them well.

"And of course, my brother-in-law, we wish you well, keep fighting on."

The Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope is a US charity dedicated to assisting local children, adults, and families affected by cancer, and helping with subsequent bills they acquire during the treatment and recovery process.