WATCH: Princess Kate kisses King Charles before performing the perfect curtsy at royal funeral

King Charles and the Princess of Wales were among the attendees at the Duchess of Kent's funeral, which was held on 16 September. At the end of the service, members of the royal family gathered outside as the Duchess of Kent's hearse left. Charles then made his own exit, ahead of the upcoming state visit where he will be hosting President Donald Trump. As he left, Princess Kate embraced him, kissed him on the side of the cheek and curtseyed. See the moment in the video above…

Ahead of the moment, Kate was seen conversing with the Duchess of Edinburgh, who will soon be leaving the United Kingdom to reunite with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh. The royal couple will be absent during the state visit, with Edward already in Papua New Guinea. He will be joined by Sophie when the pair head to Japan.

The Duchess of Kent's funeral

The Duchess of Kent passed away on 4 September aged 92, and she was honoured in a poignant service at Westminster Cathedral. The funeral followed a private family vigil on Monday evening. The order of service, which was released on the morning of the event, included a personal message from Pope Leo XIV as well as several hymns and prayers. The late royal will now be interred in the royal burial ground alongside her late brother-in-law, Sir Angus Ogilvy, who passed in 2005, and King George VI's sister-in-law, Princess Alice, Duchess of Gloucester.

© Getty The late Duchess died at the start of the month

The funeral marked a break from royal tradition as it was a Catholic service. In 1994, the late Duchess of Kent converted to Catholicism, making her the first royal to do so for more than 300 years. The funeral marked another historic first as it was also the first royal funeral to take place at the cathedral in Victoria, central London, since its construction in 1903.

There was one key absence from the funeral as Queen Camilla had to cancel her appearance following a diagnosis of acute sinusitis. A statement released by Buckingham Palace read: "With great regret, Her Majesty The Queen has withdrawn from attendance at this afternoon's Requiem Mass for The Duchess of Kent as she is recovering from acute sinusitis. Her thoughts and prayers will be with The Duke of Kent and all the family."