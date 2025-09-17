Princess Kate honours 'magnitude' of Trump state visit with bold autumnal look

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton honours 'magnitude' of Trump state visit with bold autumnal look
The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed President Trump and his wife Melania to the UK for a state visit – see best outfit photos

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, smiles as she greets their guests on the Windsor Estate, in Windsor, on September 17, 2025,© POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
4 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales personified elegance on Wednesday as she was seen in Windsor alongside the Prince of Wales as they met US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, to welcome him on the first day of his state visit to the UK. Kate, 43, was seen wearing a deep red coat dress by Emilia Wickstead. The structured number featured a double-breasted silhouette with buttons across the front and a tapered waistline. 

For her accessories, Kate rocked a pair of suede heels with a pointed toe, as well as the gorgeous 'Neso' hat by Jane Taylor with netting that covered her face ever so slightly. The pièce de résistance were her beautiful diamond and ruby drop earrings. "The Princess of Wales is fully immersed in her autumnal era in this cranberry red coat dress by Emilia Wickstead," HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, Laura Sutcliffe, says. "This dazzling item from Kate's wardrobe is a true seasonal piece and packs a powerful punch, cementing her status as the style icon of her era. By coordinating her accessories, including her vintage, top-handled Chanel bag and Jane Taylor hat, the mother-of-three is a true vision. By choosing such a bold colour, she is honouring the magnitude of the occasion."

Catherine, Princess of Wales during the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a state visit at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025 in Windsor© Getty Images

Kate opted for a deep red outfit

For her hair, Kate styled her luscious locks in loose waves, which cascaded down her back with the top section pulled back to accommodate her hat. Her makeup look featured contoured cheeks, a deep smoky eye and a subtly glossy lip. 

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are greeted by Prince William and Kate© Getty

Kate accessories included a Chanel bag

Rounding off the look perfectly was Queen Alexandra's Three-Feather Brooch. The piece dates back to 1863 and was originally a wedding gift to Princess Alexandra of Denmark when she married the Prince of Wales (later King Edward VII). It features 18 brilliant-cut diamonds encircled by tiny emeralds.

Catherine, Princess of Wales in grey check suit© Getty

Kate's suit was simple yet effective

Super suit

Kate's Emilia Wickstead coat dress isn't her only fabulous outfit of the month. She officially declared check her print of the season last week as she stepped out in Suffolk, and later in Kent, to visit two textile mills. She was seen wearing a single-breasted blazer and matching cigarette trousers by Bella Freud, paired with Stuart Weitzman's 'Power Black Suede Pumps' as well as a slim-fit black knit top and Daniella Draper's 'Gold Diamond Luxury Maxi Cupid Hoop Earrings'.

Prince William and Kate Middleton outside the Natural History Museum© GC Images

Her flats were a welcomed switch-up

Fabulous flats

We loved how Kate swapped her high heels for a pair of flats when she visited the Natural History Museum earlier this month to tour their newly renovated gardens. Kate's 'Ella' loafers by Pretty Ballerinas were teamed with a Ralph Lauren herringbone blazer, a crisp white shirt by With Nothing Underneath and black cigarette trousers.

Kate Middleton in a black outfit taking a seat© AFP via Getty Images

Her blouse jazzed up a classic suit

Frilled detailing

For her time spent watching a Women's World Cup rugby match, Kate donned a frilled blouse with a super sleek black suit. Her Alexander McQueen blazer featured gorgeous, structured shoulders and teamed perfectly with the Knatchbull shirt.

william and kate in car© PA Images via Getty Images

Kate re-emerged after a summer break

A pillbox hat

In August, Kate hinted at her 2025 autumn wardrobe as she headed to a Sunday church service on the grounds of Balmoral. Her brown Lock & Co. pillbox hat stole the show, but we also loved her Blaze Milano checked blazer.

