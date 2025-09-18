Prince Louis' new obsession that his parents keep finding 'everywhere'

The Princess of Wales has revealed that her youngest son, Prince Louis, has a sweet obsession. Kate, who has been accompanying the First Lady of the United States during her official visit, spent time with a group of Scouts from Lewisham at Frogmore Gardens. The two women joined the children as they created artwork and talked through their scout experience. At one table, children pressed inked leaves onto paper, adding illustrations. During the visit, Kate, who is joint president of the Scouts, spoke with Chief Scout Dwayne Fields about seven-year-old Louis in the gardens of Frogmore House and his current obsession.

The Princess revealed that Louis is currently collecting conkers. She said: "We keep finding conkers in cupboards, in his bed – conkers everywhere!" Mr Fields smiled during the exchange, then she added that the young Prince even puts the conkers in his toy trucks and plays with them.

Kate and Melania's visit

The children at the Scouts even were served oat and cranberry biscuits from the royal kitchens made with honey from Kate's beehives at her Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. The Princess, along with the King and Queen, is an avid apiarist. Some of the scouts also made bug hotels with the Princess and First Lady: "I like bees, do you think bees will come into your hotel?" Kate said to one of the young boys. She also asked: "Where can they make their honey?" and the boy replied, "down here", pointing to the bottom of the cardboard hotel.

The office of the First Lady has exclusively confirmed to HELLO! that Melania gave all of the children a neckerchief as a gift, alongside the White House pots of honey. In response, the Scout Leader, Dwayne, gave the First Lady her own neckerchief to take home.

WATCH: Princess Kate matches with Melania Trump during UK state visit

Kate's sparkling State Visit

The Princess has been instrumental in welcoming the president and his wife, Melania, back to the UK. She and Prince William were the first royals to greet the president and the first lady, Melania after they alighted Marine One at Windsor Castle. Trump was evidently enamoured by the Princess, telling her, "You're so beautiful," as he greeted her. She and William then escorted the American couple to Victoria Cottage where they were greeted by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

© Getty Images Melania had a special gift for the children

Kate also accompanied the Trumps on the carriage procession through the grounds of Windsor before joining them for an official lunch. Afterwards, the Trumps carried on with their official commitments before Kate and William joined them again later in the evening for the State Banquet. The Princess was seated next to the president, who helped tuck her chair in as she settled in for the evening.