Prince Louis takes on surprising new hobby – and dad Prince William isn't impressed

Prince William has joked about not being impressed with his youngest son, Prince Louis' latest hobby, as the young royal developed his musical streak.

During an appearance at the Tusk Awards on Wednesday, the Prince of Wales revealed that his young son had started learning the drums. Speaking to Rolling Stones star Ronnie Wood and Dire Straits guitarist Mark Knopfler, William revealed: "My youngest is learning the drums that's why I spend my entire life with my fingers in my ears."

The father-of-three was at the Tusk Awards as their patron, and the royal helped to launch the event in 2013. The awards aim to recognise the hard work and dedication of individuals who are conservation leaders and wildlife ranges across Africa.

During his appearance, William said: "Tonight is a reminder that our planet continues to face terrifying environmental concerns from climate change and habitat destruction to the exploitation of natural resources and an alarming downward trend in global biodiversity.

© Chris Jackson William appeared at the Tusk Awards on Wednesday

"Rainforests the size of countries are disappearing and one million species are at risk of extinction mostly due to human activity.

"Now is the time to support those globally that work to prevent future generations from becoming disconnected from nature, we must invest in the natural world around us and understand the value it has for us all, both now and in the future."

© WPA Pool Louis is picking up several hobbies

The royal has previously noted the musical ear of his youngest son, telling OneRepublic at an Earthshot event last year that Louis "loved" their music.

It's not just music that Louis, six, takes an interest in, as his father has previously spoken of his sporting ability. Back in April, William revealed that Louis "loves" playing cricket, while his mother, the Princess of Wales has spoken of her son's love of rugby.

© Getty The young royal is also a keen sportsman

Kate joked that the youngster's style was "kamikaze" back when she accepted new rugby patronages.

Louis isn't the only one of William and Kate's children with an interest in music, as Kate revealed back in 2020 that Prince George was playing the guitar.

© Getty Prince George is also playing an instrument

Speaking to a group of children in Galway, the mum-of-three commented: "I wish we could have brought George and Charlotte along, they would have loved it. And George is starting to learn the guitar."

