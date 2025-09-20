Skip to main contentSkip to footer
How Donald Trump's taste influenced the Princess of Wales' state banquet dress choice
Subscribe
How Donald Trump's taste influenced the Princess of Wales' state banquet dress choice

How Donald Trump's taste influenced the Princess of Wales' state banquet dress choice

The Princess of Wales stunned at the state banquet on Wednesday wearing a gold couture gown by British designer Phillipa Lepley

US President Donald Trump smiles at Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales during a State Banquet at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on September 17, 2025, during the US President's second State Visit. US President Donald Trump arrived in Britain for an unprecedented second State Visit, with the UK government rolling out a royal red carpet welcome to win over the mercurial leader. (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP) (Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) © POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Andrea Caamano
Andrea CaamanoDigital Content Director
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales wowed royal fans earlier this week when she attended the state banquet in honour of President Donald Trump, wearing an exquisite couture gown by British designer Phillipa Lepley. Her look featured a full-length, hand-embroidered gold Chantilly lace evening coat layered over a silk crepe gown. The coat was adorned with hand-embroidered roses in couched gold cording, accented with French knots and satin-stitched blooms. Gold is a surprising colour choice for the Princess, one she has only worn on a handful of occasions.

The decision, however, was no coincidence. Every detail of a state visit is carefully planned and executed, and the colour of Kate's gown was no exception.

In the latest episode of A Right Royal podcast, co-hosts Andrea Caamano and royal editor Emily Nash were joined by US journalist Chapman Bell to discuss the significance of Kate's choice – and Donald Trump's well-known love of gold.

"He built Trump Tower, he likes gold. This was a masterclass in diplomatic dressing on her part," said Emily Nash. She continued: "Phillipa Lepley was also doing her bit to boost British fashion as a veteran wedding dress designer in the UK."

LISTEN: A deep dive into Donald Trump's UK visit and Melania's happiness at engagement with Kate

"I even noticed the cutlery was gold," Chapman added. "They really went to town. He likes glitz, he likes glamour – and it was on display."

Many expected the Princess of Wales to choose a gown in white, blue, or red, as royal women often wear colours representing the visiting country's flag.

The International Trump Tower hotel in Las Vegas© Corbis via Getty Images
The International Trump Tower hotel in Las Vegas

"Usually you'd expect red, white, and blue in this situation, but they also needed to make it different from the French state visit, which again used those colours," Emily added. "This was a really neat way of doing it – even down to the flowers on the table."

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla (L) arrive with France's President Emmanuel Macron (2R) and his wife Brigitte Macron to a State Banquet © Getty
For France's President state banquet, Brigitte Macron wore blue whilst Queen Camilla opted for white

Elsewhere in the episode, Andrea and Emily discussed Prince Harry’s visit to the UK and his reunion with not one, but two, members of the royal family. They also spoke about the Duchess of Kent's funeral at Westminster Cathedral and why Prince Andrew’s appearance was particularly awkward for the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More