The Princess of Wales sparkles in one-of-a-kind tiara after innovative transformation

The Princess of Wales looked breathtakingly beautiful on Wednesday evening as she attended the State Banquet at Windsor Castle to welcome President Donald Trump to the UK, alongside his wife, First Lady Melania.After a warm welcome earlier in the day, which saw the wife of Prince William don a cranberry-toned coat dress by Emilia Wickstead, with a matching hat and vintage Chanel bag, Kate changed into a fabulous, floor-length dress for the formal dinner, alongside her husband, King Charles, and Queen Camilla.

160 guests were dining at the banquet, which was a white tie event that had been meticulously planned, with intricate preparations beginning more than six months prior. Charles and Camillia inspected the table ahead of time alongside the Master of the Household, Vice-Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt, to ensure no mistakes had been made.

Kate looked beautiful in her stunning creation. The brunette royal donned a delightful, full-length hand-embroidered gold Chantilly gown, by designer Phillipa Lepley which featured hand-embroidered roses, couched gold cording accented with French knots and satin-stitched blooms. Her illustrious hair was teased into her signature tresses, and flawless makeup highlighted her beautiful features.

The Princess wore a beautiful, glittering tiara for the event, which sparkled in the light and showed how important the formal occasion was.

Kate's tiara

The royal opted to wear the Lover's Knot tiara for the State Banquet, she had worn it previously during French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit back in July. Kate also wore earrings that had been worn by the late Queen, the Royal Family Order of King Charles III and the Royal Family Order of Elizabeth II. The outfit was finished off with the Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order and the GCVO Star and Sash.

Kate's second tiara moment of 2025

We last saw Kate wearing a tiara in July, as the King and Queen hosted a glittering soiree at Windsor Castle once again, this time for France's President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron.

© Getty Images The Princess's gown was by Sarah Burton for Givenchy

Kate, 43, delighted royal fans all over the world in her red floor-length caped gown by Sarah Burton for Givenchy with the diamond and pearl Lover's Knot tiara, as she and Prince William arrived at the historic St George's Hall.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Lover's Knot tiara

The diamond and pearl tiara, originally made for Queen Mary in 1913, was gifted by the late Queen to the late Diana, Princess of Wales, when she married then Prince Charles in 1981. Ahead of the magical evening, William and Kate posted a beautiful portrait photograph taken before they left for the event.

"Ready for what promises to be a wonderful State Banquet this evening in Windsor," the caption read. The Prince looked suave and respectful with the Most Noble Order of the Garter Sash with the Lesser George, as well as his medals and honours on display.