The awkward moment Donald Trump thanks 'Queen' Kate instead of Camilla

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump landed in the UK on Wednesday before heading to the State Banquet at Windsor Castle hosted by King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales. During the President's speech to the royals and other attendees at the royal residence, he thanked "His Majesty and Queen Camilla", while seemingly looking down at the Princess of Wales, who sat to the president's right side. Watch the moment unfold in the video above.

In his speech, President Trump thanked the monarchs and said they were "deeply grateful" for their "extraordinary graciousness". He added: "William and Kate, thank you so much, it's been great being with you today, thank you very much, we appreciate it".

State Banquet at Windsor Castle

The State Banquet proved to be a success with HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash reporting that President Trump lavished praise on the King, Queen and Prince and Princess of Wales in his toast and described his second State Visit as "truly one of the highest honours of my life."

© Getty Images The Prince and Princess of Wales entering the State Banquet at Windsor Castle, which was held for the second state visit of President Donald Trump

He described Prince William as "remarkable" and Kate as "so radiant, and so healthy and so beautiful," while calling Camilla a "very, very special Queen." He said: "I just want to say that His Majesty has also raised a remarkable son in His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales, who is really amazing. We've gotten to know you, and I think you are going to have an unbelievable success in future."

Kate radiated elegance in a couture gown by British designer Phillipa Lepley with a gold Chantilly lace overlay. Princess Anne was also present, and she was joined by Warren Stephens, the United States ambassador to the United Kingdom, while the Duke of Gloucester was joined by Lori Huang, the wife of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.