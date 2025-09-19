Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Camilla's 'thoughtful gesture' that proves she enjoyed Trump state visit
Queen Camilla's 'thoughtful gesture' that proves she enjoyed Trump state visit

Queen Camilla's 'thoughtful gesture' following President Trump's £30k gift

Melania and Donald Trump's gift for Queen Camilla was "deeply personal", according to experts

Queen Camilla meets military personal after a Beating Retreat military ceremony at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day two of the president's second state visit to the UK on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England.© Getty Images
Melanie Macleod
Melanie MacleodDeputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
It's been a busy week for Queen Camilla, who, alongside her husband King Charles, welcomed the American president Donald Trump, and his wife Melania Trump, to Windsor for a state visit. It would have been understandable if Her Majesty hadn't been in the mood for such a formal occasion, as she was suffering from acute sinusitis earlier in the week, but the royal plunged herself into proceedings, even sending a message of her appreciation to the Trumps amid their visit.

As is tradition, the President and First Lady exchanged gifts with the King and Queen, and it was Queen Camilla's joy at the gift that signified an enjoyment of their time together. For Queen Camilla, the Americans chose a vintage Tiffany & Co. creation in the form of an 18k gold, diamond and ruby flower brooch.

A close up of a Tiffany and Co brooch gifted to Queen Camilla from the First Lady
Camilla's brooch featuted a sparkling ruby at the centre

Proof of her appreciation and respect for the Trumps, in a thoughtful gesture, Her Majesty wore the piece just hours later at the Beating Retreat military ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Estimated to be worth around £30,000 the floral-inspired design features intricate layered gold leaves radiating outward, with a central cluster of four rubies encircling a diamond at the centre of the piece. Textured gold finish adds sculptural depth and dimension, with Maxwell Stone of Steven Stone commenting: "Wearing the brooch so shortly after receiving it was a thoughtful gesture by Queen Camilla, signalling her gratitude and respect for the gift."

The brooch brigade

A brooch was a good choice of gift for Queen Camilla, with the heritage accessory soaring in popularity of late. Case in point, online searches for "brooch" reached 170k in the past month, while antique jeweller Berganza has seen a 125 per cent rise in brooch sales over the past year, a clear sign of the accessory's comeback.

Queen Camilla and First Lady Melania Trump in a carriage during the carriage procession during the State visit by the President of the United States of America at Windsor Castle© Samir Hussein/WireImage
Despite having been unwell earlier in the week, Queen Camilla was a trooper for the state visit

On the brooch boom, Justin Daughters, Managing Director at Berganza, says: "We've seen brooches move far beyond formal wear. This autumn, they're being styled with oversized scarves, worn asymmetrically on blazers, or layered on textured knitwear. It's a beautiful collision of vintage charm and modern styling, and people are really connecting to that."

He continues: "The beauty of a brooch is its adaptability. Whether it's a 19th-century mourning piece or an Edwardian diamond star, it can be styled in so many modern ways. It’s jewellery with soul, and that’s what people are looking for."

US First Lady Melania Trump and Queen Camilla walking together and smiling© Getty Images
US First Lady Melania Trump and Queen Camilla seemed to get along well during the state visit

On the choice of a brooch as a gift, he notes: "There’s something deeply personal about a brooch. It can be symbolic, passed down, or simply a piece that speaks to your taste. That makes it ideal for autumn layering and transitional dressing."

Whatever the thinking behind the Trumps' gift to Camilla, she certainly seemed to appreciate it, and we'll be looking out for it on her lapel in the coming weeks.

