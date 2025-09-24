Meghan Markle offered 'huge career opportunity' after Netflix confession

Meghan Markle may have a huge new career opportunity materialising. After she revealed that the thing she misses most about her time in the UK was her favourite radio station, Magic FM, a boss from the station has made her a special offer. During a series two episode of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex says she misses "the radio station called Magic". Weeks after the revelation, an executive from the station has made an open offer to the Duchess.

Speaking at Radiocentre's Tuning In conference on Tuesday, Magic Content Director Paul Sylvester responded to Meghan's praise of the station by extending an offer to the Duchess. "The offer is on the table: if the Duchess wants to host a show, she's very welcome," he was quoted as saying. Later, Paul doubled down on his comments online, writing: "I did say exactly this," he said in response to someone quoting his offer.

Although Meghan hasn't responded to the offer just yet, her guest on the episode of her series, Tan France, didn't miss the opportunity to make fun of her for how much she liked Magic FM, which is known for playing '80s easy listening songs. Tan referred to it as "such a grandma station," to which Meghan replied: "I'll be that grandma." "My favourite station in my car is called Mom Jeans. These are throwback, great sing-alongs, you forget they existed. I love it," she added.

Meghan revealed to People in an exclusive interview earlier this year that her kids — Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4 — insist on listening to Mom Jeans in the car now. "It used to be all Kidz Bop all the time in the car," she said. "Now for drop off and pick up, even Lili will say, 'Can we listen to Mama Jeans?' I’m like, "It’s Mom Jeans, but yes, we sure can!'"

The offer from Magic FM comes after Netflix's co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, came out in support of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix endeavours. Despite the Duke and Duchess receiving widespread criticism, the CEO praised the Duchess' entrepreneurial prowess of selling the products featured on her show, which includes edible flowers and jam.

© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX Meghan made the confession on her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan

"One thing we learned early with Meghan... she has remarkable influence -remarkable," he said, speaking on the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast. Ted then went on to Harry and Meghan's initial eponymous documentary, which launched in two parts in December 2022.

© Getty Images Netflix's co-CEO also praised Meghan series recently, despite public criticism

"And by the way, the documentary itself," he said, adding: "Was also one of the most watched documentaries we've ever had. So it was [...] successful in every measure. Now I don't think that you can have a consumer products business if you don't have a great entertainment business. So that's got to come first."