Princess Lenor marks major royal first alongside King Felipe and Queen Letizia

Princess Leonor joined her parents, King Felipe and Queen Letizia, on a trip to Navarre on Friday. The moment is a historic one for the heir of the Spanish throne, 19, as it is her first official royal visit to the Autonomous Community. The two-day visit aims to underline her ties to this region through the title she holds, Princess of Viana, created more than 600 years ago. During their trip, the royal trio will visit Pamplona, Viana, Leyre, Olite, and Tudela. In addition to being Princess of Asturias (Kingdom of Castile) and Viana (Kingdom of Navarre), Leonor of Bourbon (Crown of Aragon) is also Princess of Girona.

The mother-daughter pair couldn't have been more in tune with each other for the visit, both wearing flattering power suits; Letizia in burgundy and Leonor in navy blue as they attended the Government Palace of Navarre. There, Leonor and her parents viewed a special historic scroll, containing the title of Prince of Viana, created by King Charles III the Noble on January 20, 1423, for his grandson Charles, son of Blanca, heir to the Crown, and John of Trastámara. This Navarrese monarch instituted this title to equate Navarre with other European kingdoms.

© Europa Press via Getty Images Princess Leonor joined her parents King Felipe and Queen Letizia for the visit, matching her mum in a power suit

A 'very happy' Princess

© Europa Press via Getty Images Leonor told a member of the pubic she is "very happy"

According to Navarra.com, Princess Leonor told a member of the public she was "very happy" while they got a selfie. After a tour of the Palace of Navarre, King Felipe, Queen Letizia, and Leonor set off for Viana, which will receive the first visit from a royal family in almost 400 years, since 1630, when King Felipe VI granted the town the title of city.

A model heir

© Getty Images Leonor is the heir to the Spanish throne and is currently enroled in military training

The official trip with her family came as Leonor began her final year of military training as a future captain general of the Armed Forces when she accedes the throne. Earlier this month, the future queen was photographed in a 'Top Gun' moment, as she joined the General Air Academy in San Javier. The princess completed her naval training this summer, while her first year was spent with the General Military Academy in Zaragoza.

The Princess is following in the footsteps of her father, King Felipe, who took a similar path with his own military training in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

© Europa Press via Getty Images Princess Leonor is in her final year of military training, following the path of her father and grandfather

It's safe to say that Felipe couldn't be more proud of his daughter. Back in January, in a touching speech about Leonor's military training, the King said: "An experience, dear Leonor, that will remain, as it happened to me and also to your grandfather, among the best memories of your military training."

He continued, explaining that the various ports she will visit have "so much Spanish influence" and “will teach you a lot about what we were and what we are." The King concluded by urging Leonor and her colleagues to make the most of the "human and seafaring" experience, because "it will continue to be of value to you, as it has been for me, for a lifetime."