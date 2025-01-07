Princess Leonor, 19, stuns in military uniform alongside glamorous mother Queen Letizia ahead of major milestone

Princess Leonor, 19, was dressed in her full military ensemble on Monday when she stepped out alongside her glamorous mother, Queen Letizia.

The mother-daughter duo were joined by King Felipe to attend the Pascua Militar ceremony at the Royal Palace in Madrid. Whilst Leonor looked exceptionally smart in her military gear, complete with a slicked-back bun, the Badge of the Order of the Golden Fleece, and the Sash of the Order of Charles III, Letizia oozed royal elegance in a stunning burgundy ensemble.

© Getty Images The mother-daughter duo stepped out alongside the King

The Queen's sartorial display for the occasion was nothing short of spectacular, as she slipped on a long-sleeved burgundy dress, which she paired with a black fur-collared jacket.

Completing her look, Letizia wore a pair of matching burgundy pointed-toe shoes and added a chic pearl necklace.

The ceremony is an incredibly important occasion, as Pascua Militar marks the beginning of the military year and a Spanish national holiday: Epiphany.

© Getty Images Queen Letizia oozed royal elegance whilst the Princess donned her naval uniform

King Felipe joined his daughter, wearing his Lieutenant Colonel uniform with the Neck Badge of the Order of the Golden Fleece, the Sash of the Royal and Military Order of Saint Hermenegild, and the stars of his other honours.

After the New Year’s military parade, the King and Queen hosted a reception inside the Palace, where Felipe gave a speech.

© Getty Images The King gave a speech ahead of Leonor's departure

The speech included a special message for his daughter Leonor, who is about to embark on Juan Sebastián Elcano, where she will—following in the footsteps of her father and her grandfather, King Juan Carlos—spend five months training at sea, visiting eight different countries.

Talking about his own experience, the King said: “An experience, dear Leonor, that will remain, as it happened to me and also to your grandfather, among the best memories of your military training.”

He continued, explaining that the various ports she will visit have “so much Spanish influence” and “will teach you a lot about what we were and what we are.”

The King concluded by urging Leonor and her colleagues to make the most of the “human and seafaring” experience, because “it will continue to be of value to you, as it has been for me, for a lifetime.”