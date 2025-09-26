Princess Beatrice takes New York in a new Self Portrait dress that screams autumn

Princess Beatrice is currently in New York City and the daughter of Prince Andrew attended a UN event on Thursday, looking super stylish. The mother of two featured on Annemarie Hou's, who works for the UN Office for Partnerships - Instagram account, and the royal looked in great spirits as she posed alongside a group of inspiring women. Annemarie penned: "Celebrating women leading the way. The Women Rise for All Lunch is now an annual highlight of #UNGA, celebrating women’s commitment to building a fairer, more peaceful, and more sustainable world."

Smiling alongside the group, Beatrice donned a sensational new Self Portrait dress, which we think you'll agree is all kinds of gorgeous. Known as the 'Checked chiffon midi dress', the stunning new number in the royal's wardrobe hits so many autumnal trends in one subtle swipe. It is adorned with a fabulous, brown check print - gingham is always big news in the 'ber' months, and we've seen the traditional print all over catwalks this year. It also boasts a lovely sheer fabric, with a chic underskirt, a high neck, and stunning gold buttons. The chocolate-toned tone of the frock went magnificently with the royal's trademark auburn tresses, too.

Beatrice wore the stunning 'Checked chiffon midi dress' by Self Portrait

Princess Beatrice has been wearing Self Portrait for many years Royals wearing Self Portrait Beatrice, who turned 37 in August, has always championed the high-end brand Self Portrait, frequently snapped in the label over the years.



Princess Charlotte wore this lovely Self Portrait dress in n 2023 Princess Charlotte In 2023, Princess Charlotte looked so cute at the Coronation concert, rocking a pretty white dress with a black-trimmed scallop collar by Self-Portrait. It cost £210 at the time of purchase, and fashion fans loved the super cute black bow-tied look.

© Pool/Samir Hussein Meghan wore a red Self Portrait dress in Tonga Meghan Markle Back in 2018, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex famously touched down in Tonga for their royal tour, and Meghan chose to honour the country's flag in a bold red Self-Portrait dress, which was altered into a midi length. Known as the 'Pleated Floral Gown', she accessorised it with a Dior clutch bag from the fashion house's 2017 collection.



© Getty Images Kate wore a Self Portrait dress in June The Princess of Wales Princess Kate has championed Self Portrait many times in her royal career. This year, in June, the Princess memorably attended the 'Order of the Garter' event, wearing this dreamy white dress that she has reworn on countless occasions, from the 80th anniversary VE Day concert in May 2025 to the Platinum Jubilee Party in 2022.