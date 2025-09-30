Princess Anne's incredibly poignant gesture during surprise Ukraine trip

The Princess Royal made a poignant gesture as she made a surprise trip to Ukraine in a show of solidarity with children and families facing the horrors of the Russian invasion. Anne, 75, travelled to the war-torn country on Tuesday, where she left a soft toy teddy at a children's memorial in a poignant tribute to youngsters killed in the conflict, saying her daughter, Zara Tindall, had the same bear.

The Princess, who carried out the visit at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, stepped back after placing the traditional-looking teddy, which had a yellow and black ribbon tied in a bow around its neck, at the base of the Children's Memorial. She told First Lady Olena Zelenska: "That was one that my daughter had."

Mrs Zelenska, who had also left a bear in tribute and looked emotional during the visit, turned to the royal and nodded solemnly at the moving gesture. Anne also met with President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the UK's support for Ukraine and the country's ongoing resistance. The president shook hands warmly with the Princess, telling her: "You're very welcome", with Anne replying: "You're very kind. I don't know how you have time to spare but there you go."

© Alamy Stock Photo Anne and President Zelensky discussed the UK's support for Ukraine and the country's ongoing resistance

The King's sister was also able to meet with female Police and Armed Forces representatives, hearing about their vital role in the protection of women and children. She asked the police officers: "It's changed because of the situations but are there many more women as well?"

© Getty Images Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska visit a memorial for children who were killed during Russia's full scale invasion of Ukraine

She also heard from families and children, who have been returned and reintegrated, and spoke to those working tirelessly to return more Ukrainian children. The Princess, a long-time patron of Save the Children, said: "They could be from across the country? Does Save the Children get involved in any of this?"

More than 19,500 Ukrainian children have been forcibly transferred or deported by the Russian authorities to Russia and the occupied territories of Ukraine. At a Rehabilitation Centre, the Princess met with Ukrainian veterans returning from the frontline, including service personnel learning to live with injuries and conflict-related trauma. During her visit to the centre, Anne witnessed a canine therapy session and spoke to veterans adjusting to civilian life with disabilities and injuries sustained in combat.

The King's sister later visited the Kherson Cultural Exhibition, which pays tribute to Kherson's rich history. Kherson was occupied at the start of the conflict, before liberation by the Ukrainian forces, serving as a symbol of Ukraine's strength, resistance and struggle. The exhibition has been supported by the Partnership Fund for a Resilient Ukraine (PFRU), led by the UK and supported by partner countries. The PFRU works to help liberated communities recover, engaging with them to address gaps in services. During her visit to Kyiv, Anne also toured St Sofia's Cathedral.

© Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh with First Lady Olena Zelenska at the Saint Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv in April

In April last year, Anne's sister-in-law, the Duchess of Edinburgh, became the first member of the British royal family to visit Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion, when Sophie met Mr Zelensky and his wife in Kyiv, and delivered a message from the King. Anne's trip also follows that of her nephew, the Duke of Sussex, who also made a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital just more than two weeks ago with a team from his Invictus Games Foundation to outline new plans to help rehabilitate the wounded.

LISTEN: The family member Prince Harry visited at Kensington Palace during UK visit