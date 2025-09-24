Skip to main contentSkip to footer
LIVE: Princess Anne keeps busy with four appearances including Naval Children's Charity and more
Subscribe
LIVE: Princess Anne keeps busy with four appearances including Naval Children's Charity and more
Live:Updated18m ago

LIVE: Princess Anne keeps busy with four appearances including Naval Children's Charity and more

All the royal news from Wednesday 24 September as Princess Anne keeps busy with four appearances and engagements including Naval Children's Charity and more

Princess Anne wearing floral dress and blazer at Royal London Yacht Club Champagne Party © Getty Images
HELLO!
Matthew MooreSenior Evening Writer
Josh OsmanJunior Lifestyle Writer
Becky DonaldsonFeature Director
Updated: 18 minutes ago
Share this:
  • Princess Anne to visit Citizens Advice Tadley and District, Naval Children's Charity, open a New Education Centre at Victoria Barracks on the Isle of Wight and attend a reception at Southampton International Boat Show.
Georgia Weir
Writer
18m ago

Good morning and welcome!

Good morning and welcome to another day of royal news! So far today, it looks like Princess Anne has stacked her diary with a number of engagements. She's set to open a New Education Centre at Victoria Barracks on the Isle of Wight and attend a reception at Southampton International Boat Show. As well as this, the Princess Royal is also set to appear at the Naval Children's Charity in Portsmouth and visit Citizens Advice Tadley and District.

Keep checking back for all the latest royal news here.

Share this:
Other Topics
More Royalty
See more