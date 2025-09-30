Prince William gets candid about the emotional void left by missing his grandparents - 'It's been quite a bit of change'

The Prince of Wales has opened up about missing his grandparents, as he made an appearance on Eugene Levy's show, The Reluctant Traveler. The episode, which airs on Apple TV+ on Friday 3 October, sees the Schitts Creek star, 78, being given a tour of Windsor Castle by the future king, as well as enjoying a pint in a local pub.

In one scene, Eugene asks Prince William, 43, whether he misses his grandmother, Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The father-of-three replies: "I do actually, yeah, I do miss my grandmother, and my grandfather. It's been quite a bit of change, so you do sort of, you think about them not being here anymore, and particularly being in Windsor, for me Windsor is her.

"She loved it here, she spent most of her time here. Showing you around today is very much a case of trying to make sure I’m doing it in the way she'd want you to see it. She had her horses here as well, as you can imagine that was a big deal for her so that's why she loved it here."

The late Queen died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle on 8 September 2022 – 17 months after the passing of her beloved husband, the late Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Philip died on 9 April 2021 at Windsor Castle. The couple shared 73 years of marriage and spent the final year of their life together residing at the Berkshire royal residence amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, the Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out to visit a branch of the Women's Institute in Sunningdale, Ascot, which coincided with the third anniversary of the late Queen's death.

© Getty Images William with the late Queen and Prince Philip in 2016

William told some of the guests during the outing: "It's three years since my grandmother died, she was a big part of the WI, she used to talk about it a lot. This is the first time I’ve been, and experienced the WI, so this is a huge honour for me."

© Apple TV+ William showed Eugene around Windsor Castle

He asked for members' memories of the late Queen and later told them "can't believe it's three years – goes quite quick", and they chatted about his grandmother's passion for horses and horse breeding.

"Hardest year"

Elsewhere in the episode, the Prince talks to Eugene about the personal difficulties his family has faced over the past 19 months, as both his wife, Kate , and his father, the King, were diagnosed with cancer within weeks of one another.

© Apple TV+ William and Eugene chat over a pint

"I'd say 2024 was the hardest year I've ever had," the royal told the Canadian actor over a pint in a pub. "You know, life is sent to test us as well, and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are."

New episodes of The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy will premiere weekly until the finale on October 31, 2025.

