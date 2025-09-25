Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mary of Denmark steps out in 'chic' ruffles - and what might be her best hair yet
Queen Mary of Denmark looked absolutely incredible attending a research evening on Wednesday, debuting a magnificent coordinated ensemble

Queen Mary in grey suit with windswept hair© Getty
Josh Osman
Josh OsmanJunior Lifestyle Writer
4 minutes ago
Queen Mary of Denmark is undeniably one of the most chic royal ladies across the globe, let alone in Europe. The 53-year-old consistently brings out the classiest outfits from the most in-demand designers of the moment, always striking the perfect balance between the 'ready for business' look and a splash of glamour. Attending a research evening on Wednesday, the wife of King Frederik looked more incredible than ever, debuting a brand new hairstyle alongside one of her most elegant ensembles to date.

The Australian-born Danish royal wore a brand new navy crepe ruffle shoulder gown from Carla Zampatti, a designer from her home country, as identified by royal style blogger @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram. It features an elegant ruffle on the left side that begins at the shoulder and falls to the waist.

Queen Mary has also had the dress altered in length; while the original piece resembles a longer column gown, the ever-so-stylish Danish monarch has had it shortened to a midi-dress length with an elegant thigh-split on the left side, effective both for style and practicality.

Most importantly, and dramatically, the mother-of-four debuted a brand new hairstyle, with her hair falling into luscious soft waves, embodying a classic Old Hollywood style.

Followers of the royal style blogger inundated the classy royal with praise. One fan wrote: "She looks stunning! Head to toe perfect. Classy and chic! Love the shoulder drama with the ruffles balanced with the soft curls on the opposite shoulder." 

Another penned: "This is gorgeous! I like her alterations better than the original."A third commented: "Oh wow, this is stunning! I prefer the midi length that she had hers tailored to. Possibly my favourite look of hers so far this year!" A bold statement, but one we might just agree with – scroll down to take a look at our picks for Queen Mary's best outfits of the year…

King Frederik X of Denmark and Queen Mary in white dress walking up steps© Getty

Summer cruise look

She looked incredible in the Marilyn Monroe-esque 'Berry' dress from Temperley, which featured a lace design with an A-line skirt, fitted bodice, elbow-length sleeves and a tie at the neck.

Queen Mary smiling in floral coord © Getty Images

A bold floral look

For the Carlsberg Foundation's Research Awards in Copenhagen, she wore a dark floral pantsuit by Etro, which featured a beautiful wrap blouse and retro flare trousers.

A more casual look© Getty Images

A more casual look

Never afraid to try something a little more relaxed, the Danish royal sported a brilliant unstructured two-piece from Ralph Lauren for her return to the public eye after her private summer plans.

Queen Mary wearing pink blouse and burgundy skirt© Getty

Nailing a transitional wardrobe

Queen Mary brought out an incredibly elegant pink and burgundy ensemble back in February for the Ministry of Education and Research's EliteForsk Awards, bringing out a rosy wrap blouse from The Fold and a fluted asymmetrical skirt with matching suede boots by Alexander McQueen.

