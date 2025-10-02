Princess Beatrice's big win in 'normal job' revealed

It has no doubt been a difficult time for Princess Beatrice and her family, but while things are unsettled, the British royal embraced a big win in her 'normal' job. The Princess, 37, has been working as a private equity analyst for more than ten years and in 2022 set up BY-EQ, which is described as "a mission-led advisory firm working with technology and market-leading companies to maximise the positive impact they can have." According to Richard Eden, the company has seen an astronomical rise in its finances. While the business generated a £39,000 profit in its first year of trading, newly published accounts for 2024 reveal an impressive increase, with profits soaring to just under £500,000.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that Beatrice's property developer husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 41, this year, he expanded his Banda interior design company to include fitting out private jets. "It's escapism," he explained of their appeal. "When you’re in the air there are no people constantly asking you questions or children hanging off you."

© Getty Images The princess has been private equity for over 10 years

Princess Beatrice's non-royal jobs

Though, she isn't a working royal, the Princess is the ambassador of many charities but she has carved out her own professional path. Prior to her foray into the world of private equity, the Princess started her professional career at Selfridges, completing work experience as a sales assistant. Elsewhere, Princess Beatrice enhanced her CV with a handful of non-royal jobs, including an internship at Sony Pictures and working as an extra on a film set, famously portraying an on-screen Princess in the film "The Young Victoria," starring her mother, Sarah Ferguson.

After graduating from Goldsmiths College in 2011 with a degree in History and History of Ideas, Princess Beatrice worked as a research analyst at a boutique private wealth firm, Sandbridge Capital. In 2016, she joined Afiniti, a company at which she is now Vice President. Beatrice has her own page on Afiniti's website, which states that she is responsible for the management of the company's strategic partnerships and company growth through unique initiatives and client development.

Recommended video You may also like Rare look inside Princess Beatrice’s palace home

Speaking at a congress in 2019, Princess Beatrice said: "It was not until I entered the workplace did my understandings of the role of women play in businesses suddenly dawn on me." She continued: "Slowly the gender norms started to make themselves known, and in doing so, created an uncomfortable environment for my passionate, problem-solving determination."