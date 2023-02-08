Princess Beatrice's surprising non-royal jobs revealed

Princess Beatrice is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. Over the years, the royal – who is ninth in line to the British throne – has held down a number of surprising jobs away from the royal family.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the 34-year-old's colourful career history…

What was Princess Beatrice's first job?

In the summer of 2008, the red-haired royal completed a work experience stint as a sales assistant at Selfridges – a luxurious department store in central London.

The mother-of-one attended St George's School, Ascot

Elsewhere, Princess Beatrice enhanced her CV with a handful of non-royal jobs including an internship at Sony Pictures and working as an extra on a film set.

Princess Beatrice with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

After graduating from Goldsmiths College in 2011 with a degree in History and History of Ideas, Princess Beatrice worked as a research analyst at a boutique private wealth firm, Sandbridge Capital.

What does Princess Beatrice do now?

Back in 2016, Princess Beatrice's father Prince Andrew said: "As a father, my wish for my daughters is for them to be modern working young women, who happen to be members of the Royal Family, and I am delighted to see them building their careers."

The royal with her sister, Princess Eugenie

Princess Beatrice is Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy at tech company Afiniti. Beatrice has her own page on Afiniti's website, which states that she is responsible for the management of the company's strategic partnerships and company growth through unique initiatives and client development.

Speaking at a congress in 2019, Princess Beatrice said: "It was not until I entered the workplace did my understandings of the role of women play in businesses suddenly dawn on me."

The royal is the new patron of The British Skin Foundation

She continued: "Slowly the gender norms started to make themselves known, and in doing so, created an uncomfortable environment for my passionate, problem-solving determination."

Away from her day job, the mother-of-one is a charitable patron for a number of organisations including the likes of British Skin Foundation, Street Child and the Teenage Cancer Trust.

