Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie looks so adorable in photo from inside palatial London home

Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie is growing up so fast and took front and centre of a sweet photo from inside the London home he shares with his mum Dara Huang.

The nine-year-old was captured wrapped up in a large blanket adorned with a burrito design as he ascended the grand palatial staircase.

The staircase is so glam!

Captioning the photo, proud mum Dara penned: "Burrito King". As he took to he stairs, Wolfie carried his cuddly toy bunny.

The large white staircase featured an ultra-stylish cream runner and looked so chic, which is no surprise given Dara's interior design credentials.

Dara welcomed Wolfie back in 2016 with her then-fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. After welcoming their son, the couple parted ways in 2018.

Dara jets off

Shortly after sharing the sweet snap of her son, Dara revealed she had jetted off to Paris.

The brunette bombshell shared a slew of photos from the French capital upon her arrival, even capturing a candid shot of the bathroom sign on the Eurostar.

© Instagram Dara took a photo of the royally-inspired toilet signs

Dara then gushed: "European summer," alongside a red love heart emoji next to a stunning photograph of the Paris architecture.

It hasn't been confirmed whether Dara has taken her son with her but it wouldn't come as a surprise if Wolfie also headed to the bright lights of Paris.

Dara jetted off to the French capital

Wolfie is quite the little jet-setter and often accompanies mum to Florida where her family is from and therefore Wolfie and Dara spend a lot of the school holidays in the US.

Dara previously told Tatler that Wolfie may be be looking at a more permanent future in the US as she really likes the American education system.

She told the publication: "England is known for its education because it's strict and regimented but I love the American spirit and that’s something they don't really teach you here."

Blended family

Dara has previously gushed about her blended family with Edoardo and Princess Beatrice telling Harper's Bazaar UK, "Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think, 'The more, the merrier'."

"I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him — because it didn’t have to be so easy," she added.

© Getty Images Dara previously praised her blended family

Dara was one of the first to wish Beatrice and Edoardo's eldest daughter Sienna in September.

On what makes a successful blended family, Dara said: "It's all about your point of view," the Florida native explained. "I don't understand people who are divorced and then hold their children as collateral; that doesn't make any sense. It’s about creating a happy home and lifestyle."