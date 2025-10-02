Makeup artist debunks 14-year rumour from Princess Catherine and Prince William's royal wedding

When Prince William and Princess Kate (who was then Kate Middleton) walked down the aisle in 2011, the world was captivated by what was arguably the biggest royal wedding since King Charles married Diana Spencer in 1981. Every moment from the nuptials has since been dissected and scrutinised from Kate's bouquet to her borrowed Cartier Halo Tiara. However, one of the biggest talking points from her walk down the aisle was Kate's rumoured decision to do her own makeup for the big day.

Kate's bridal makeup included a slick of black eyeliner and long black lashes, which she paired with rosy cheeks and a sheer pink lipstick known as Sandwash Pink from her go-to brand, Bobbi Brown. It's long been thought that she decided to do her own wedding makeup – a break in royal tradition at the time. However, Bobbi Brown, the founder of the iconic namesake beauty brand, has now clarified that despite being widely reported, Kate in fact did not take on the role of makeup artist on her wedding day.

In an episode of Breaking Beauty alongside podcast hosts Carlene Higgins and Jill Dunn, Bobbi Brown discussed the now Princess of Wales' big day, saying: "I didn't do her makeup. I wish I did," Brown, 68, said in the interview. "It was one of my artists, Hannah Martin, who's become quite a sensation in the U.K." Before adding again: "Hannah did her makeup."

"Hannah did give me some information that I should set my alarm and watch," the makeup guru added. "We were texting back and forth, and she's like, 'Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God.' " When asked if they were allowed to claim credit for the look, Brown said, "We didn't as a company use it — no one did that back then. It wasn't the right thing to do."

WATCH: Princess Kate asking for her sister Pippa's help moments before royal wedding with Prince William

"I did get a note though, that I have hanging now in my office, not from Kate, but from the person that wrote her letters saying how much she appreciated the makeup," Bobbi added, revealing a personal touch from the royals.

About Kate and William's wedding

On 29 April 2011, 2,000 guests gathered inside Westminster Abbey to watch the historic nuptials and outside, two billion people gathered around their TVs to catch a glimpse of the royal wedding. Inside the cathedral was Kate's bridesmaid and sister Pippa Middleton, who caused quite the stir in her gorgeous bridal white gown, and Prince Harry, who appeared to be William's best man, but later admitted in his book Spare that he was a public decoy for William's private friends James Meade and Thomas van Straubenzee.

© Getty Images Prince William and Princess Kate's wedding was a historic event watched by over 2 billion people worldwide

As well as her stunning natural makeup look, Kate wore a chic, crisp white wedding gown for the monumental moment. Thought to have cost Carole and Michael Middleton £250,000, the bride's gown featured handmade lace created by the Royal School of Needlework and an ivory satin Victorian-inspired corset bodice which was "narrowed at the waist and padded at the hips", according to the Palace. It was finished with 58 organza-covered buttons and a skirt that "echoes an opening flower."