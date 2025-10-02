Luxembourg's future Grand Duke Guillaume and Grand Duchess Stephanie pictured in powerful portraits ahead of royal abdication

Prince Guillaume is set to succeed his father, Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, on the throne this Friday, marking the European state's first change of monarch in 25 years. Ahead of the royal abdication, the Maison du Grand-Duc has released a series of powerful portraits to commemorate the change of reign. Luxembourgish painter Roland Schauls, as well as the British portraitists Louise Pragnell and Andrew Gow, were entrusted with the task of depicting the future Grand Duke Guillaume.

Louise also painted a fourth portrait of the future Grand Duchess, Stephanie de Lannoy, who looks resplendent in a cornflower blue taffeta dress with a yellow sash, diamond jewellery and a beautiful tiara. Future Grand Duc Guillaume, meanwhile, is depicted in full military attire in his official portraits, standing proudly to attention as he steps into his next chapter.

Three of the portraits will be displayed as part of the official collection at the Grand Ducal Palace, while a portrait of the future Grand Duke Guillaume will be placed in the plenary hall of the Chamber of Deputies. Once the series is complete, the works will be unveiled and open to the public in January 2026 at the National Museum of Archaeology, History and Art (MNAHA).

What will happen during the royal abdication?

Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg will officially sign the Act of Abdication, handing over his power. His son, Prince Guillaume, will then be sworn in at the Chamber of Deputies and make an appearance on the balcony of the Grand Ducal Palace. The government will later host a reception for the institutions and the diplomatic corps before the evening concludes with a glittering gala dinner at the palace.

© Roland Schlaus Prince Guillaume is set to succeed his father, Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, on the throne this Friday

The celebrations are set to continue into the weekend. On Saturday, the new Grand Duke of Luxembourg will carry out an array of official engagements in several cities. In the evening, their Royal Highnesses will travel to the capital, where they will marvel at a nocturnal drone show and attend a concert on the Glacis. The following day, the Grand Ducal family is expected to attend a service at Notre Dame Cathedral in Luxembourg, at the invitation of the Archbishop.

© Louise Pragnell Portraits of the future Grand Duke Guillaume and Grand Duchess have been released to mark the historic occasion

© Louise Pragnell Portrait of Prince Guilluame of Luxembourg painted by Louise Pragnell

Who is the future Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg?

Prince Guillaume is the son of Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg and Cuban-born Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg. He has four siblings: Prince Felix, Prince Louis, Princess Alexandra and Prince Sebastien. His father ascended the throne in 2000 after becoming the heir apparent when he was just nine years old, following the abdication of his grandmother, Grand Duchess Charlotte.

© Getty Prince Guillaume pictired with his wife Princess Stephanie (right) and parents Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg

© Sophie Margue The pair raise sons Prince Charles, five, and Prince François, two

Future monarch Guillaume wed Stephanie de Lannoy in 2012, and the pair raise sons Prince Charles, five, and Prince François, two, together. His wife belongs to the House of Lannoy, a Belgian noble family, and is the eighth child of Count Philippe de Lannoy and the late Countess Alix de Lannoy.

The Luxembourg royal family lives together at Berg Castle in Colmar-Berg, where a privately funded annexe has reportedly been built for Prince Guillaume and his young family ahead of his ascension to the throne.

