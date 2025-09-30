Meghan Markle secretly supports close friend of 20 years after son's death

Meghan Markle's close friend of over two decades, Kelly McKee Zajfen, has revealed just how deep the pair's bond goes in a sweet Instagram post. During a Q&A with followers on her Instagram Stories, Kelly was asked about her long-lasting friendship with the Duchess of Sussex. The former model wrote on Instagram: "I've actually known her for almost 20 years? She even came to my wedding (15 years ago!), and she's been the most amazing, nurturing, fun, loving human. She's been by my side, especially since Georgie died, and I cherish our friendship very much."

About Kelly McKee Zajfen and Meghan Markle's close-knit bond

Kelly and Meghan have been friends for close to almost two decades, and first met when Meghan's ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, introduced her to his friend, Julian and his wife, Kelly. The two best friends have a long-documented friendship and even stepped out together at a charity event for the Los Angeles Children's Hospital in October 2024. The day was in support of the model's late son, George, who tragically died in 2022 from COVID and viral meningitis when he was just 9.

Kelly wrote on Instagram that the "incredible day" was "full of emotions and lots of love"; she explained that the money from the event would "go directly to supporting children in foster care, ensuring they have the legal protections, resources and opportunities they deserve in honour of [their] beautiful son Georgie."

She continued: "Our community showed up in a big way and I'm in awe! Get ready for days of posting images of this magical afternoon because I have so many people to thank and shout from the roof tops just how amazing you all are! But first, to our presenting sponsors, the Archewell Foundation. Harry and Meghan, you have been such a guiding light for our family not just in the way you have shown up in friendship but how you have shown up through the incredible work the Archewell Foundation does every day."

Meanwhile, a statement from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's official website read: "This weekend, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex attended the biennial Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala, an inspiring event dedicated to celebrating the exceptional services provided to children across LA. Invited as a special guest by CHLA's president and CEO, Paul Viviano, the Duchess was proud to stand alongside esteemed guests in support of this vital cause."