Why Princess Amalia is officially queen of the royally dramatic cape

That was the second time that moment Catharina-Amalia called on her penchant for a cape dress. Just weeks prior, the Princess attended the state banquet offered to Sultan Haitham bin Tarik at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam.

The lavender-hued gown was a masterpiece by Safiyaa London and was paired with the princess tiara of dreams. The glittering headpiece that made its debut was the Mellerio Ruby Parure Tiara, a royal accessory made for Queen Emma by French jewellers, Mellerio dits Meller, in 1888, according to the Court Jeweller.





It's safe to say Princess Catharina-Amalia was born to be a royal, as she previously told author Claudia de Breij of her love for tiaras. "I love tiaras," she said. "Show me a tiara, and I'll know where it came from. I can recognise all the tiaras of Europe. I used to put them on from my mother. Then there would be one on her make-up table and I would have it directly on my head."

