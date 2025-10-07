Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Why Princess Amalia is officially queen of the royally dramatic cape
Princess Catharina-Amalia is the picture of a Princess whenever she attends royal events. But have you noticed her penchant for a dramatic cape dress?

Luxembourg royal Catharina-Amalia may be the Princess of Orange, but in our hearts, she is the queen of the cape dress. The 21-year-old looked phenomenal on Friday when she joined Princess Elisabeth at Grand Duke Henri's abdication at the Grand Ducal Palace in Luxembourg City and, for the occasion, she donned a glorious ruby red gown. The flattering piece came complete with a matching cape-like panel, adding a royal twist to her ensemble.

Finishing her look, Catharina-Amalia - who is currently studying at the University of Amsterdam - added a selection of glittering jewels and a petite red clutch bag. During the event, Catharina was joined by Princess Elisabeth, who also looked wonderful wearing a navy blue figure-hugging gown. The Princesses turned heads at the event, and while we love to see the pair show off their synonymous style, we can't get enough of Catharina-Amalia's royal cape moments.

Another stand-out was in April, when the future Dutch Queen celebrated her father, King Willem Alexander's, 58th birthday. The dress in question was a stunning Ralph Lauren creation, coined the "Cape Georgette Cocktail Dress" in the shade "sky blue".


That was the second time that moment Catharina-Amalia called on her penchant for a cape dress. Just weeks prior, the Princess attended the state banquet offered to Sultan Haitham bin Tarik at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam.

The lavender-hued gown was a masterpiece by Safiyaa London and was paired with the princess tiara of dreams. The glittering headpiece that made its debut was the Mellerio Ruby Parure Tiara, a royal accessory made for Queen Emma by French jewellers, Mellerio dits Meller, in 1888, according to the Court Jeweller.


It's safe to say Princess Catharina-Amalia was born to be a royal, as she previously told author Claudia de Breij of her love for tiaras. "I love tiaras," she said. "Show me a tiara, and I'll know where it came from. I can recognise all the tiaras of Europe. I used to put them on from my mother. Then there would be one on her make-up table and I would have it directly on my head."

Another state banquet called for another striking cape-gown from the Princess, who, in April 2024, upped the ante, choosing a sparkling number for when President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal visited Amsterdam.  The gown in question was by Filipino desginer Monique Lhuillier and looked simply glorious in the ensemble.

And when the royal isn't wearing a cape dress, she's using her coat as one, as often Catharina-Amalia will slip her coat over her shoulders during her royal visits, emulating the cape-like style of her aforementioned gowns. In  Febraury, Catharina-Amalia looked beautiful during her first official solo royal visit in the Netherlands. For the occasion, the Princess, who stepped out to name the naval ship Den Helder, wore a coral suit, over which she wore a caramel-hued coat.

