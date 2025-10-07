Princess Anne meets with Martin Clunes during Dorset outing

The Princess Royal was reunited with TV actor Martin Clunes as she carried out a series of engagements in Dorset on Monday. Anne, 75, made a stop at Bovington Equestrian Centre, where she was shown around by the Doc Martin star, 63, who is the President of the British Horse Society.

The King's sister, who was dressed smartly in a brown tweed skirt suit and a red scarf, watched riding demonstrations during her outing and met students of the Royal Armoured Corps Saddle Club. Anne heard more about the BHS' Changing Lives Through Horses initiative is an equine education programme designed for those with additional needs.

© Joshua Brandwood Anne speaking to Doc Martin star, Martin Clunes

The Princess, who is an accomplished equestrian herself, has been Vice Patron of the organisation since 2017. She often attends BHS award ceremonies and events in support of its work. The King was also made patron of the charity in 2024.

© Joshua Brandwood Anne visited Bovington Equestrian Centre

Martin said those taking part in BHS programme were finding it was "just changing their lives". The Men Behaving Badly star told the BBC: "It's improving the conditions of young people who have slipped through other nets and haven't been picked up on other radars. It gives them so much - I see it all the time."

© Joshua Brandwood Martin is President of the British Horse Society

BHS' Chief executive James Hicks added: "Of course, access to horses is not something everyone can do throughout the whole country very easily. What we're here to do is to help as many young people, and people of all different backgrounds, have the opportunity to be involved with horses."

The actor is an avid horse rider and owner, and took on the role of President of the BHS in 2011. Martin and Anne were pictured chatting animatedly during the engagement, before the royal unveiled a plaque to mark her visit. During her time in Dorset, Anne visited the Boat Building Academy in Lyme Regis and Ivy Lodge Centre in Bournemouth. She also opened the new Dorset Police Headquarters and Memorial Garden.

LISTEN: Prince Harry left 'frustrated' over royal reunion leaks